The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Explainer

What Donald Trump's indictment means for his political future - and the Republicans

By Noah Bierman
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No, a prosecutor in New York did not just hand Trump the election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.