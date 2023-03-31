The Canberra Times

New strategy aims to reduce number of deaths and injuries in the workplace

March 31 2023 - 1:16pm
World Day for Safety and Health at Work supports all workers within their working environment. Picture Shutterstock
A new 10-year strategy will set a national vision for safe and healthy work and a platform for delivering key improvements.

