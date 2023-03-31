A new 10-year strategy will set a national vision for safe and healthy work and a platform for delivering key improvements.
Safe Work Australia developed the Australian Work Health and Safety Strategy 2023-2033 to reduce workplace fatalities, injuries, and illnesses in Australia.
World Day for Safety and Health at Work is held on April 28, and this year will explore a safe and healthy working environment as a fundamental principle and right at work.
Last year, the International Labour Conference (ILC) decided to include "a safe and healthy working environment" in the International Labour Organisation's framework of fundamental principles and rights at work.
The new Safe Work Australia strategy represents a national commitment to work together to reduce worker fatalities, injuries and illnesses over the next decade.
It outlines targets to measure progress over the next 10 years, including a reduction in worker fatalities caused by traumatic injuries by 30 per cent.
"Jurisdictions, industry groups, WHS researchers, experts, practitioners and workers all have a role to play in realising progress under the strategy," Safe Work Australia chair Joanne Farrell said.
"I invite everyone in the work health and safety system to play a part in realising the ambitious outcomes set by the strategy."
Safe Work Australia CEO Michelle Baxter said everyone who goes to work has the right to return home safely.
"While data shows that fatal and serious injuries at work have declined over the last decade, Australian workers are still getting sick and injured, sometimes fatally, from work," she said.
"The Australian Work Health and Safety Strategy 2023-2033 addresses ongoing and emerging challenges in work health and safety over the next decade, including managing psychosocial risks, the rise of artificial intelligence, automation and related technologies, and new types of work including gig work.
"Safe Work Australia, through its tripartite membership of government, employers and workers, will drive action and monitor the progress of the strategy targets.
"Collaboration with and among researchers, professional peak bodies and practitioners will also be critical if we are to realise our ambitious vision.
"Through this strategy, we are focusing our efforts to ensure the work health and safety system in Australia can improve outcomes and address emerging challenges over the next decade," she said.
In 2021, 169 workers were fatally injured at work.
More than 130,000 workers' compensation claims were accepted for serious work-related injury or illness.
Body-stressing, falls, slips and trips, vehicle incidents and being hit by moving objects cause most workplace injuries.
