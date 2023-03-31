Put your paws in the air ... it's time to celebrate World Veterinary Day 2023.
This is an annual event which celebrates the lifesaving work performed by veterinarians around the world and their contributions to animals, people and the environment.
The day was proclaimed in 2000 by the World Veterinary Association, and it's celebrated on the last Saturday of April every year.
In 2023, the theme is "Promoting diversity, equity, and inclusiveness in the veterinary profession".
Australian Veterinary Association president Dr Bronwyn Orr considers herself privileged to be able to help pets and their owners every single day.
A veterinarian for the past 10 years, Dr Orr says she has always been motivated by a desire to make the world a better place for animals.
"I've known I wanted to be a veterinarian since I was around three or four years old," Dr Orr says.
"I love being able to help both animals and their human caregivers.
"The human-animal bond is an incredible phenomenon.
"I also enjoy improving animal health and welfare."
Dr Orr says she is passionate about animal welfare and loves she gets to indirectly and directly improve the lives of animals in Australia.
She has worked across a range of settings during her career to date.
"From small animals in private practice, to overseeing animal welfare in abattoirs," she says.
"From teaching veterinary students through to working alongside Rebel Wilson on a TV show about dog grooming, I've enjoyed a diverse and interesting career."
Dr Orr says some challenges of the veterinary industry include working long hours and that her job can sometimes be emotionally challenging.
"Burn out is a very real issue in our profession," she says.
"We also see some heartbreaking cases, and I wish I could help every animal, but I've been told I'm not allowed to adopt any more pets."
Vets often work through grueling conditions, from attending overnight emergencies to supporting clients following the loss of their pets.
In addition to vets working in clinical roles, there are innumerable others making contributions in other fields, including scientific research, biosecurity, food security, One Health, human-animal interactions, animal welfare, infectious disease control, policy, and so much more.
It's obvious that veterinarians are vital members of communities worldwide.
Dr Orr says if there was something she could change in the industry it would be increased charity or government subsidised veterinary care in Australia.
"Not all pet owners can afford veterinary care, but all animals deserve to have good health and welfare," she says.
World Veterinary Day is on April 29.
For more information, visit ava.com.au.
