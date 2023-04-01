Fortunately, Australia's Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil is well-acquainted with the use of mixed levers to accelerate positive change. In their 2015 book, Two Futures: Australia at a Critical Moment, Ms O'Neil and Tim Watts articulated how they viewed the role of government in protecting citizens from digital marginalisation: "Left to their own devices, many of the dynamics of the digital revolution will exacerbate inequality in our society. Government interventions will be most beneficial if they are designed to be collaborative, not obstructive."