April 11: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Pip Williams will be in conversation with Karen Viggers on Williams' new novel, The Bookbinder of Jericho, set in the same Oxford world as her international bestseller The Dictionary of Lost Words. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 11: At Muse at 8pm, the Translations Book Club will discuss Guyen Thanh Hien's novella Chronicles of a Village (trans. Quyen Nguyen-Huang). See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 16: At Muse at 3pm, Meanjin editor Esther Anatolitis will be in conversation with Amy Remeikis and Ben Eltham about Eltham's new Meanjin essay on Scott Morrison, A Miracle Corrupted. $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 17: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, London-based human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson will be in conversation with Kim Rubenstein on Robinson's book with Keina Yoshida, How Many More Women? Exposing how the law silences women. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 18: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Michelle Arrow will moderate a conversation on Women and Whitlam: Revisiting the revolution with three of the book's contributors, Marie Coleman, Elizabeth Reid and Marian Sawer and why the scope and scale of the reforms for Australian women are often overlooked. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
April 20: At Harry Hartog ANU at 12.30pm for a 12.45pm start will be a panel discussion on Australian Universities: A Conversation About Public Good with Glyn Davis, Julia Horne, Susan Goodwin and Gwilym Croucher, moderated by Kylie Message-Jones. Free event - registration essential. See: harryhartog.com.au.
April 26: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Compulsion by Kate Scott, an exploration of sex, drugs and post-millennial techno. See: musecanberra.com.au.
April 27: At The Street Theatre at 6pm, Alison Booth's novel Bellevue will be launched by Professor Frank Bongiorno with Alex Sloan as MC. Free, reservations essential. RSVP by April 25 with name and telephone number via rsvp@thestreet.org.au.
April 30: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 2pm, a panel of archivists, librarians and curators will reveal some of the intriguing women whose stories can be found within the collections and discuss what they do to safeguard these stories. Entry by gold coin donation. Bookings: nla.gov.au.
April 30: At Muse at 3pm, Michael Pascoe will discuss with Laura Tingle his memoir, The Summertime of Our Dreams, about a longtime friendship and terminal illness. See: musecanberra.com.au.
May 3: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning French television journalist Guillaume Pitron will be in conversation with Ebony Bennett on his new book, The Dark Cloud. How the digital world is costing the earth. It's an investigation into the underbelly of digital technology, which addresses the pressing question of the carbon footprint it leaves behind. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre. ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 4: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Tracey Spicer will be in conversation with Michelle Ryan on Spicer's new book Man-Made: How the bias of the past is being built into the future, in which the Walkley Award-winning journalist exposes the next frontier of feminism in a transformative technological shift in society. Cinema Kambri cultural centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
May 11: Book Launch - Work Less, Make More: The Millennial's Guide to Financial Freedom, by Kim Northwood will be launched at 5pm at Paperchain in Manuka. Entry is free. RSVP info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
June 3: At Muse at 4pm, Kris Kneen will discuss their memoir Fat Girl Dancing with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. Tickets: $10 (entry only) or $42 (includes a copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale from April 4. See: storyfest.org.au.
June 18: At Muse at 3pm, Kylie Ladd with discuss her novel, I'll Leave You With This, about a brother's legacy and the tangled bonds of sisterhood, with writer Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, one of Australia's richest poetry prizes, is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3, 2023. See: acu.edu.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
The remaining Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meetings for the first half of 2023 are as follows (all on Wednesdays): May 3 and June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
