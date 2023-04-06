May 3: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning French television journalist Guillaume Pitron will be in conversation with Ebony Bennett on his new book, The Dark Cloud. How the digital world is costing the earth. It's an investigation into the underbelly of digital technology, which addresses the pressing question of the carbon footprint it leaves behind. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre. ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.

