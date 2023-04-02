Digital platforms have changed the way in which small businesses connect and sell to their customers.
No longer is there a need to have a bricks-and-mortar shop. You can always be open to anyone, anywhere in Australia or overseas. This has been fantastic, especially for small businesses in regional Australia.
But when there's a problem, such as deliberately fake reviews aimed at damaging your business, often there is no real person you can speak to and the delays in removing these malicious reviews can devastate a business. This is just not acceptable.
Small businesses are especially vulnerable to fake review campaigns and fraudulent misrepresentation, as they often lack the expertise and resources to prevent and combat scams.
We've heard about cases of small businesses being held to ransom over fake reviews, with scammers only removing them once they receive payment.
Most disturbingly, there are commercial service providers that help new players break into a market by generating hostile contrived reviews for existing providers.
Fake reviews and fraudulent misrepresentation of a small business may remain visible while investigations can take a long time and small business owners are left helpless as they watch this damage their business.
This can impact not only business viability but the mental health of the small business operator and their employees.
It is crucial digital platform providers implement clear procedures to enable a timely resolution for small business disputes. Doing this and providing clear escalation points and dedicated contacts for dispute resolution agencies would mean small businesses can have their dispute handled efficiently.
It is timely Australia's Senate is holding an inquiry into digital platform providers. A good start to fix some of these problems would be to implement the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's recommendation of a mandatory notice-and-action mechanism. This would allow anyone to notify digital platforms of potential illegal content on their service and require them to take action.
Another measure that could help small business would be to create a super-complaints mechanism to allow the ASBFEO and other credible dispute resolution agencies to refer cases directly to the ACCC for guaranteed investigation and, where necessary, enforcement.
More also needs to be done to help those who build their business through social media but are locked out of an account that has been compromised by a third party (such as a hacker) who posts content that breaches the digital platform's policies and causes the account to be disabled.
This typically means a business loses access to their advertising, communication with customers, ability to provide posts about their services and intellectual property. It can also see charges accrue on accounts where advertising or credit cards are linked.
Having someone else access and control their account is devastating for a business and their reputation. They watch the financial and emotional damage occur in real time with no ability to stop it.
One of the absurdities of the current situation is after being locked out of your account, you need to access your account to make a complaint. It's the ultimate runaround.
When small businesses use the self-help options to no avail and turn to us for assistance, our contact with the digital platforms is generally constructive and most provide a direct human contact to enable these disputes to be escalated and regularly leads to satisfactory outcomes in just a handful of days.
However, they are not always consistent and the need for a government body to step in to resolve every small business dispute is not the answer. It should be the exception with the platforms making self-help and internal problem-solving more effective.
Sadly, vast numbers of small and family businesses every year are being compromised and, in some cases, profoundly damaged by scams, hacking and cyber attacks.
What small businesses can and should do right now to minimise risk is protect their digital accounts by turning on multi-factor authentication, use secure strong passwords/passphrases and login alerts.
Turn on automatic software updates for all your devices and regularly back them up. When making payments, double-check the account number you are sending money to and consider using eInvoicing and payID.
And keep copies of digital account details and URLs in a safe place so if you are hacked you have that information handy.
