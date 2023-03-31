While the news Donald Trump is to be formally indicted in New York early next week has led to jubilation in some quarters, this may be premature.
The bad news for President Trump's critics is the indictment might actually prove to be the wind beneath his wings he needs to return to the White House.
Contrary to what some commentators have been saying, neither the impending indictment, or even a successful prosecution, will prevent him from running in 2024.
And, even if he is convicted, there is apparently no reason why he couldn't serve as president even if he was in jail.
Why? Because according to Article II of the US Constitution: "No person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States, at the time of the adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the age of thirty five years, and been fourteen years a resident within the United States."
Trump meets these criteria. Eugene Debbs, one of America's most influential union leaders and socialists, campaigned for the presidency while in jail after being convicted for opposing the World War I draft in 1920.
While he only secured 3.4 per cent of the vote - the election was won by Republican Warren G Harding - the precedent is obvious.
The only way Trump could have been barred from standing again was if he had been successfully impeached while in office. That didn't happen on either of the two occasions.
The former president, who combines political showmanship with more lives than a cat and the slipperiness of a greasy pig, knew this was coming and surely has plans in place to turn the indictment to his advantage.
That was made obvious by recent decision to announce his impending arrest and to call on his supporters to hit the streets when the day came.
While, surprisingly sensibly, the former president has not repeated that call, it will definitely be a case of "watch this space" when he "surrenders" to the New York authorities while accompanied by a cohort of Secret Service officers next week.
Rather than nobbling his chances, the Grand Jury indictment will give Trump, who has slipped from the limelight since losing office, some much needed oxygen in the run up to next year's Republican primaries.
With many polls already placing him as the frontrunner, his base convinced the 2020 election was "stolen", and his most vocal supporters - and even Republican presidential nomination rivals - labelling the indictment as political persecution, his candidacy remains strong.
While that might not be the case if he wins the ticket and then has to face the whole electorate, this is America; a country where almost anything can happen.
President Biden is not performing strongly and Kamala Harris, the obvious backup candidate, is rarely seen or heard.
It is remarkable, given all that has happened, that it appears Trump will be in a position to mount a serious campaign in 2024.
This, after all, is a man who is also being investigated over an alleged historic rape, the removal and mishandling of classified documents and his part in the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.
The prospect of a "Trump redux", particularly given the war in Ukraine, the negotiation of the AUKUS agreement and the subs deal, and China's military build-up, will not be welcomed by Western leaders who have benefited from a return to "business as usual" at the White House.
