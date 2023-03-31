It took the opening 10 minutes of the second half for the Canberra Raiders to lose last week - this week it took 13.
You wouldn't have known there was just seven points in it at half-time, with the Penrith Panthers blowing the Green Machine away 53-12 at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
To rub salt in the Raiders' wounds, Jaeman Salmon crashed over in the dying seconds of the game to bring up the Panthers' half century - having been at the centre of the "weak-gutted dog" controversy in the capital last year.
He had the last laugh, literally, after being embroiled in the controversy of Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's sledge.
It was only Nathan Cleary's class that separated the teams in the opening stanza with him setting up a try with a grubber and slotting a field goal just seconds before half-time.
Then it was 13-6 to the Panthers, who'd spent the last 10 minutes of the opening 40 a player short.
Stephen Crichton was sent to the sin bin for repeated infringements.
The Panthers do have an injury concern with star prop James Fisher-Harris going off with a knee injury.
He had it strapped up and was apparently OK to come back on - but wasn't needed as Penrith ran rampant with seven second-half tries.
It wasn't a performance fitting of Raiders prop Joe Tapine's 150th Canberra game, as the Penrith middles got on top of their Green Machine counterparts.
It's the Panthers' fifth consecutive win over the Raiders - and their ninth win from their past 11 encounters.
Things don't get any easier for the Raiders - heading to Brisbane to take on the ladder-leading Broncos at Lang Park and facing the prospect of only one win from the opening six rounds.
The Raiders made a promising start, with a Zac Woolford charge down and then a Sebastian Kris line break only for them to turn over possession on each occasion.
Instead, Penrith halfback Nathan Cleary put the early kicking mistake behind him to put in a lovely grubber that put Izack Tago into acres of space - before he put Sunia Turuva over for the opening try.
Raiders had another wave of possession - off the back of a Tapine intercept - but still couldn't make the visitors pay, who held strong for four straight sets.
And the Panthers made them pay. Again.
This time they turned a crazy 29-pass fifth-tackle into points out of nothing, with Turuva grubbering in behind for his second.
Part of the reason the Panthers had kept a clean sheet was through repeated infringements and eventually the referee had enough - sending Crichton to the sin bin for the final 10 minutes of the half.
Zac Woolford started at dummy half, with Canberra coach Ricky Stuart opting to start with Tom Starling last week instead.
And Woolford produced a deft left-footed grubber for his co-captain Elliott Whitehead to get the home side on the board.
They could've had a second shortly after, but Fogarty - back from a virus - lost the ball in the grounding.
It wouldn't be a Raiders-Penrith game without a flare-up or two.
With Crichton off the field, Raiders prop Corey Horsburgh decided he'd be involved.
A melee erupted after he held on to Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards at the ruck - with Edwards reacting by doing some facial work with his legs.
A Cleary field goal sent the team to the sheds, with the second half starting with both teams back to even numbers.
It was a scrappy restart, with both teams guilty of turning the ball over, but it didn't stop the Panthers from dissecting the Raiders' defensive line.
Ex-Raider Scott Sorensen offloaded for Tago to open his account for the night.
He was in again minutes later with Jarome Luai putting him through a hole.
Then Cleary cashed in on a lucky Tago kick that sat up for Lindsay Smith to offload to his co-captain.
Canberra gave themselves a slight glimmer of hope from a Hudson Young grubber - with Jordan Rapana forcing Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards into a fumble - and Young there to swoop on the loose ball to score.
But Rapana dropped the restart and Panthers second-rower Zac Hosking crashed over from an Edwards short ball that snuffed that glimmer out.
Tries to Tyrone Peachey and Crichton then sent the reigning premiers within smelling distance of a half century.
Salmon crashed over off the back of a scrum in the final play of the game.
AT A GLANCE
PENRITH PANTHERS 53 (Sunia Turuva 2, Izack Tago 2, Nathan Cleary, Zac Hosking, Tyrone Peachey, Stephen Crichton, Jaeman Salmon tries; Cleary 8 goals, field goal) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 12 (Elliott Whitehead, Hudson Young tries; Jamal Fogarty 2 goals) at Canberra Stadium. Referee: Adam Gee. Crowd: 15,334.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
