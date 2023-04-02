We've only recently passed the three-year anniversary of the start of Canberra's first COVID lockdown, and it's fair to say for many of us, those days are well and truly in the rear-view mirror.
We've all rethought our lives and priorities, and may have even stopped being grateful for the small things, and gone back to taking for granted the ability to move freely around our communities, vaccinated and ready to put the pandemic behind us.
But for a great many people, COVID's long tail is a very real thing, especially in the hospitality industry.
The last week has seen two major losses to Canberra's hospitality industry, and both, nominally at least, COVID casualties.
The first, Pialligo Estate, has well and truly rocked the restaurant scene, as well as a large portion of Canberra's haute dining enthusiasts.
The estate, purveyor of all kinds of high-end smoked goods, as well as an elegant dining and function venue, announced abruptly it was closing its doors - just days, it seems, after booking several weddings and advertising for staff.
Managers cited COVID among the various factors leading to its demise, the others being damaging fires in the smokehouse and the rising cost of the resources necessary to keep things going.
The other closure, Zoo Bar, aka The Uni Pub in the city centre, is more proof even outwardly successful businesses have not been immune to the spiralling effects of a major economic crisis that for most people seems to be over.
In fact, all across the city are businesses that were unable to weather the storm - the one we were all in, even if we weren't in the same boat - and closed quietly during lockdown, or not long after.
Businesses that may have already been struggling, or whose owners decided now was the time.
Regardless of the reasons, we should not forget about our many local businesses still doing it tough in the pandemic's long wake.
Of course, it's not just the operators of such businesses that should be top of mind, but the many staff who have found themselves laid off with little to no warning.
Many of the staff at Pialligo were informed via email of the company's closure on the same day it became public.
The staff at Zoo Bar - at least 20 casual or full-time employees - were told mid-week they no longer had jobs.
Of course, there is no shortage of stories these days about the tight job market, and the surfeit of vacancies at any number of workplaces.
But losing your job out of the blue is never something to be brushed off. And the seeming suddenness of both closures gives rise to further anxiety about the state of the economy and the rising cost of living.
READ MORE:
Life will never be the same since COVID first hit, even if many of us have moved on.
Job security, house prices, hospitality, even office life, have all been affected. Many people are feeling the uncertainty and pressure that comes from a volatile economy.
Such stories are eminently fascinating - our coverage of the Pialligo Estate has been extremely well-read - but we shouldn't forget the human faces behind each business, large or small.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.