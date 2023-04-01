In 2015 he was a visiting fellow at All Souls College, University of Oxford. This allowed him to complete the first of two books he is most noted for. That was Before Jutland: The Naval War in Northern European Waters August 1914- February 1915. It was followed by, in 2018, its companion After Jutland: The Naval War in Northern European Waters June 1916-November 1918. International recognition followed. Before Jutland was awarded the British Society for Nautical Research's Anderson Medal and he was made a fellow of that society. In 2020 James was made a fellow of the Royal Historical Society. In 2022 he was awarded the prestigious US Hattendorf Prize for his original research in naval history.