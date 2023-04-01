Rear Admiral James Goldrick died on March 17 in Clare Holland House.
He was a naval officer of exceptional intellect and influence, who became Australia's most internationally acclaimed naval historian.
James was born in 1958 to Caroline and Peter Goldrick. Caroline studied history at Sydney University, while Peter was a naval officer who served in World War II and the Korean War. James and two sisters enjoyed a gregarious and intellectually stimulating household. A layer of naval discipline accompanied frequent moves necessitated by service life. James attended mostly Jesuit schools which suited his precocious intellect.
In 1974, a fifteen-year-old James Goldrick joined the Royal Australian Naval College at Jervis Bay, as a cadet midshipman. From his earliest days in the Navy, James demonstrated academic excellence and a knowledge of the Navy beyond his years. In 1976 he and a small group of his class attended the University of NSW.
Illustrative of Goldrick's intellect, is while his classmates were the backbone of his university college's social committee, he was writing his first book, The King's Ships were at Sea: The War in the North Sea August 1914 - February 1915.
James' early sea-time was punctuated by stints with the RN. In the UK he did his Principal Warfare Officer Course where he specialised in anti-submarine warfare and served in the destroyer Liverpool.
Maritime history and naval affairs continued to be a driving force in James' life. By early 1980s he was a frequent contributor to Australian, British and US professional journals.
His qualities did not go unnoticed. He was made Aide de Camp to the governor-general, Sir Ninian Stephen, and later research officer to the chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Michael Hudson. He also served as officer-in-charge of the RAN's warfare officer training where he had a positive influence on officers embarking on their specialisation.
During the 1980s and 1990s James was collaborating with contemporaries interested in naval strategic and historical thought. In 1989 they were the driving force behind an influential naval history seminar held at the Australian War Memorial which promoted a more in-depth study of the RAN's history. This resulted in the book Reflections on the Royal Australian Navy.
In 1992, he was appointed a research scholar at the US Naval War College. This resulted in his second book, No Easy Answers: The Development of the Navies of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Goldrick's later sea service included command of the patrol boat Cessnock, executive officer of the destroyer Perth and twice commanding the frigate Sydney.
In 2002 James saw operational service commanding the multinational Maritime Interception Force in the Persian Gulf. He revelled in the complexity of that role and made important tactical contributions to the UN Security Council's sanction enforcement against Iraq.
James' senior shore appointments included chief staff officer to the chief of Navy, director of the Seapower Centre-Australia, commander of Border Protection Command, commandant of the Australian Defence Force Academy and commander of the Australian Defence College. Between 2005-2008 he was also president of the Australian Naval Institute.
In all his naval appointments James made important contributions, but it was at the Defence Academy and the Defence College he had the greatest impact on others through his interest in their individual development. His advice to them included building an interior intellectual life sustained by wide reading, writing and critical thinking.
James also observed your first command was about proving yourself to yourself and every subsequent command was about helping others prove themselves to themselves.
Goldrick retired from the Navy in 2012 and soon was lecturing at the Defence College he once headed as part of the ANU's instructional team.
He astounded students with the breadth of his naval knowledge. James was also a founding member of the Naval Studies Group at the University of NSW (Canberra), the only such entity at an Australian university. Fittingly, James received the degree of doctor of letters honoris causa from his alma mater.
Goldrick became an authoritative commentator on maritime affairs and gained an appreciative readership. He was an honorary professorial fellow at the Wollongong University's Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security, an honorary professor at ANU's Strategic and Defence Studies Centre and a non-resident fellow at the Lowy Institute.
In 2015 he was a visiting fellow at All Souls College, University of Oxford. This allowed him to complete the first of two books he is most noted for. That was Before Jutland: The Naval War in Northern European Waters August 1914- February 1915. It was followed by, in 2018, its companion After Jutland: The Naval War in Northern European Waters June 1916-November 1918. International recognition followed. Before Jutland was awarded the British Society for Nautical Research's Anderson Medal and he was made a fellow of that society. In 2020 James was made a fellow of the Royal Historical Society. In 2022 he was awarded the prestigious US Hattendorf Prize for his original research in naval history.
On his return from the US James Goldrick felt unwell and so began treatment first for lymphoma and then leukaemia. James met the successive medical hurdles with politeness to the caring staff and great fortitude.
James is survived by his wife Ruth, sons Owen and Edmund and sister Frances.
Within the RAN and the national security community more generally, James Goldrick is regarded as a towering intellect and the most articulate writer and speaker on the importance of seapower for Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.