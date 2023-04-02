The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

I Don't Go Shearing Now hits the stage at the National Folk Festival at Exhibition Park in Canberra

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 3 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Fahey said of this 1901 photograph: "Windy Station near Quirindi. It's a beauty and was one of the first to adopt those new-fangled electric shearing devices". Picture supplied
Warren Fahey said of this 1901 photograph: "Windy Station near Quirindi. It's a beauty and was one of the first to adopt those new-fangled electric shearing devices". Picture supplied

Warren Fahey and Martyn Wyndham-Read, self-described elders of the Australian folk scene, are about to take audiences into the shearing sheds of old. Martyn, 80, and Warren, 77, have been championing Australian folk songs for more than half a century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.