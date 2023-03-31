All the focus of the pain and disruption of military life is usually on the soldiers - but the wives and partners and husbands of serving warriors bear a burden too.
But a gathering of military people in Canberra may help change that.
Debbie Dimmock certainly hopes so. She is a military wife whose husband has seen tours of duty in Afghanistan, Sierra Leone and, way back, in Northern Ireland.
They live in Canberra now but for years they moved frequently from country to country - the Netherlands, Britain, Australia, Germany, all within a few years.
"Very often, the spouse or partner is the one holding the fort," she said, "managing on his or her own, looking after the children.
"So sport can be a great escape, a great outlet for physical and mental wellbeing."
Other spouses echo the thought. "Eighteen house moves over 20 years of service is challenging for even the most bubbly and outgoing people," Bek Milne said.
"It's different for military partners - moving around can be quite isolating," Michelle Hoare said.
To help ease that isolation, upwards of 400 military people - those currently serving, veterans and spouses and partners - gather on Saturday at the Tuggeranong Archery Club for the Defence Community Sports Day organised by Invictus Australia.
Debbie Dimmock found sport was her way into a new community when her husband's job led them to relocate to a strange place.
For Canberra, dragon boats were her means. "Coming to Australia, I didn't know anyone. But I saw this amazing team sport on the lake called dragon boating.
"When you get involved in a team sport, you get involved in other things. I went to the gym. I started running to get fit to cope with race days."
The military sports day is not just about spouses and partners.
Steve Slack left the navy in 2019 after 23 years service. He has post-traumatic stress disorder plus multiple physical scars: his shoulder has been reconstructed; his knee and his back have been broken.
He has been helped by taking up archery. He wants to help others who may have nowhere to turn.
"The people I want to reach are the family and friends who may have a veteran that is still in bed or on the couch with mental health problems," he said.
"I want them to come and try sport, make contact, engage with community-strengthening, wellbeing - through the power of sport."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
