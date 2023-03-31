The Canberra Times
Defence Community Sports Day aims to ease isolation for those serving, veterans and families

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
Debbie Dimmock and veteran, Steve Slack, preparing for the defence community sports day. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Debbie Dimmock and veteran, Steve Slack, preparing for the defence community sports day. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

All the focus of the pain and disruption of military life is usually on the soldiers - but the wives and partners and husbands of serving warriors bear a burden too.

