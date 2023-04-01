The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Short-term rentals, Airbnb don't need to be eliminated from Canberra

By The Sunday Canberra Times
April 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regulation of short-term accommodation is important. But it doesn't need to be eliminated. Picture Shutterstock
Regulation of short-term accommodation is important. But it doesn't need to be eliminated. Picture Shutterstock

The spark of innovation can be easily dulled with too much regulation, especially when it is applied in haste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.