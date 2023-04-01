The spark of innovation can be easily dulled with too much regulation, especially when it is applied in haste.
While a review of the rules applied to short-term accommodation in the ACT is prudent, it should not signal a shift to limit what is, in many cases, legitimate economic activity.
After a tussle over amendments in the Legislative Assembly, the government has agreed to consider a range of changes that would affect people offering rooms and properties on platforms like Airbnb.
A cap on the number of days a property can be rented out, as well as a registration scheme and restricted short-term rentals to primary residences rather than investment properties will all be explored.
The territory has a history of being at the forefront of engaging with so-called disruptors.
The ACT government moved to offer accreditation and insurance rules to ride-sharing businesses, such as Uber, making the territory the first Australian jurisdiction to regulate the industry.
It was a smart move, acting to keep up with a changing economy rather than trying to stop the tide of history.
But regulation needs to be applied carefully.
It was right to consider how short-term rentals are regulated in the ACT, and fend off a push from the Greens to immediately introduce a registration scheme.
The Greens' Johnathan Davis sought to draw the link between the housing affordability crisis and short-term rental accommodation taking properties away from the long-term rental market.
This phenomenon has been pronounced in other cities, but it does not stand up to scrutiny in the capital.
Most short-term rentals in Canberra are found in the most expensive suburbs through the inner north and south. Forcing the owners to offer them as long-term rentals instead is unlikely to make a dent on the rental vacancy rate.
There are legitimate reasons to rent out a property on a short-term basis. Indeed, doing so offers the opportunity to make accommodation available in Canberra that would otherwise sit vacant while its owner is absent.
However, the government would be right to consider ways to better understand how the industry is working. A registration scheme may be an appropriate way to capture this information.
Innovation is a good thing, and Canberra's willingness to adopt and test out new services enlivens the city. Regulation is appropriate where it makes those services safer and fairer, but not where it stifles them without good cause.
