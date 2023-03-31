The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raiders fans travelling to Penrith Panthers game caught in traffic after Caswell Drive incident

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders will face off against reigning premiers, the Penrith Panthers. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Raiders will face off against reigning premiers, the Penrith Panthers. Picture by Keegan Carroll

An incident on Caswell Drive has caused traffic delays for Raiders fans travelling to watch their side play at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.