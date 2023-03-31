An incident on Caswell Drive has caused traffic delays for Raiders fans travelling to watch their side play at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Canberra Raiders has advised fans to take an alternate route.
A fan on social media also warned "there is also a lot of traffic on Tuggeranong Parkway before Glenloch Interchange backed up to Cotter Road due to roadworks".
The Raiders are facing off against the Penrith Panthers on Friday, with kick off at 6pm at Canberra Stadium in Bruce.
More to come.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
