3 Sustainable cooling solutions for your home

Sustainable cooling involves using eco-friendly practices to maintain the right temperature. Pictures Shutterstock

Your home provides an ideal space to relax after a long tiring day. Hence, it's imperative to maintain a comfortable temperature in your house. Homeowners have been using energy-intensive practices to cool their living spaces for many years. However, these processes not only impact the environment but can also be quite costly and significantly reduce your savings margins.

Today, people are shifting toward more effective and energy-efficient solutions to maintain an optimal living environment. Enter sustainable cooling.

This article discusses what you need to know about sustainable cooling. You'll learn how sustainable cooling works and solutions to incorporate into your home.

What is sustainable cooling?

As the name implies, sustainable cooling involves using eco-friendly practices to maintain the right temperature. This ensures you have a comfortable living space while protecting the overall environment. On the other hand, traditional cooling may release harmful gases into the environment, contributing to global warming.

What are some sustainable solutions to cool your home?

Here are the top eco-friendly ways to maintain the ideal temperature while reducing your carbon footprint:

Consider low-impact air conditioners

It'd help if you considered installing the following cooling systems to reduce energy use and save money.

Evaporative coolers

You might be wondering: 'Why use evaporative air cooling when you can depend on traditional air conditioning?' Evaporative air conditioners are among the most environmentally friendly cooling solutions available today. These systems use a water evaporation mechanism to cool your home, creating a refreshing breeze as the water evaporates and cools the air.

One of the significant benefits of this system is that it consumes less electricity than conventional air conditioners. Hence, it'll not only protect the environment but also lower your monthly energy bill.

Solar-powered cooling systems

Most of the world receives a sufficient amount of sunlight. You can utilise this eco-friendly energy to power your air conditioning systems. This will reduce your reliance on non-renewable energy sources such as fossil fuels. Continued use of such energy sources may destroy the environment and accelerate global warming.

Solar-powered systems are generally easy to use and operate. If you're living in areas experiencing extreme conditions such as winter, integrate a storage unit for excess power.

This ensures that you have a consistent and reliable source of energy, even during periods when the sun is not shining as strongly. With the added benefit of reducing your reliance on the grid and lowering your energy bills, solar-powered systems with storage units are a great option for homeowners looking to make a sustainable and cost-effective switch to renewable energy.

Invest in the right window coverings

Window coverings help prevent the house from getting overheated in the first place. The cover controls the amount of heat getting in, thus, reducing the cooling needs. Some of the typical window coverings include solar shades, drapery, and cellular shades.

Besides letting the heat in, the covering should be able to trap it, especially during winter. This is where insulation comes in. This eco-friendly layer helps trap more heat in your house.

Additionally, you can consider tinting your windows. This practice determines how much heat gets in and out during extreme seasons, reducing cooling costs. Also, window tinting may help boost home security.

Have plants around your home

Plants play a huge role in cooling the overall environment. When they expel excess water through transpiration, they provide a cooling effect. Additionally, large trees may work as shade and help reduce indoor and outdoor temperatures.

However, there are several considerations before getting a plant. These include:

Where to position your screen plants

Most people prefer to position the plants outside the home. They'll block the sunlight from heating the walls and windows. However, it's essential to choose the correct house orientation. For instance, you can position the plants in west-facing spaces to avoid the direct impact of sunlight. If you get an indoor plant, ensure you find a spot where it gets sufficient humidity, light, and carbon dioxide (CO2).

Choose the right screen plant

You can choose to place several plants in and outside your home. However, it's essential to avoid getting invasive or poisonous plants. Additionally, try to visit the local botanical to learn more about plants.

This will ensure you choose the right plant to cool your home. As a result, reducing energy usage will be easier while improving the overall air quality.

