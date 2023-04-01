Kerin had ridden that tumult personally. He came to Canberra as a new backbencher in the "It's Time" wave, and was washed away three years later in the post-Dismissal rout. When Whitlam retired a couple of years after that, Kerin saw off two factionally supported candidates in a bitter preselection for his prize seat of Werriwa. Back in harness, he stayed for 15 years, including that troubled six-month stint as treasurer and a record eight years in primary industry and energy.