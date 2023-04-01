I've Bean Tryin' trainer Matthew Kelley is already plotting a return to Randwick for October's Kosciuszko after the stable star finished third in Saturday's Country Championships final.
The gelding overcame a luckless run to flash home late and snare a place on the podium behind $64 outsider Sizzle Minizzle and $4 favourite Talbragar.
I've Bean Tryin's remarkable performance came just nine months after Kelley secured his training licence and sets the platform for a long and successful career.
While the gelding's next step has not been decided, the trainer has his sights on the $2 million Kosciuszko.
"It was a huge effort from the barrier [16]," Kelley said. "His ability is untapped, he just finds a way to run absolute belter races from positions you shouldn't run on from. The horse is a freak.
"He showed his quality and realistically if he draws a [better] barrier, he probably takes it out.
"He'll be targeted for the Kosciuszko for sure. Hopefully he got enough attention today and some people might pick him up."
Sizzle Minizzle's victory came at the second longest odds in Championships history and left punters and experts stunned.
Even trainer Brett Robb was shocked at the result, surprised his gelding was able to thrive in wet conditions at Randwick.
"Coming here today I knew we had a lot better horse than what we had [last start] at Coonamble and I knew he was a little try-hard," Robb told Channel Seven. "I didn't think he could handle the wet like he did just then. He's a good little horse and the best is yet to come."
Sam Clipperton produced a superb ride to guide the Dubbo-trained horse home in the $500,000 feature.
The jockey has a long association with Robb and was thrilled to deliver a win in one of the biggest races of the year for country horses.
"I"m really proud to win this race," Clipperton told Channel Seven. "Brett Robb the trainer, he's always giving me a ride in the Highways, he's a real good countryman, a good bush fella and he's a great horseman, I'm really proud of him and his team.
"It's a big occasion for everyone involved. It's like the Melbourne Cup of the bush or the Everest of the bush and it's pleasing."
