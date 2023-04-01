The Canberra Times
Matt Kelley plots Kosciuszko tilt after Country Championships run

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated April 1 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:00pm
Sam Clipperton celebrates Sizzle Minizzle's victory on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
I've Bean Tryin' trainer Matthew Kelley is already plotting a return to Randwick for October's Kosciuszko after the stable star finished third in Saturday's Country Championships final.

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

