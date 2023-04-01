The ACT Brumbies have fallen agonisingly short of a stunning Super W upset over the NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium.
The hosts entered the match as heavy underdogs however refused to take a backwards step and took the contest to their fancied rivals.
While the Waratahs had a host of attacking opportunities, the Brumbies defence was superb and kept them in the game.
The toll of the contest saw the Brumbies lose Edwina Munns-Cook, Grace Kemp and Kate Holland to injury.
Black Ferns star Amy Rule was among the standouts for ACT, the prop making an instant impact in her first match for the club.
The Brumbies absorbed a significant amount of pressure throughout the first half, large portions of the period played in their defensive half.
The Waratahs outside backs repeatedly tested their opponents, 16-year-old fullback Caitlyn Halse proving she is one to watch for the future.
NSW winger Maya Stewart opened the scoring before Tania Naden hit back from the driving maul for the Brumbies.
From there, the visitors dominated the territorial battle however they struggled to turn that pressure into points.
Former Brumby Ella Ryan sliced through for an impressive solo try to make it 12-7, but the hosts were largley able to hold firm defensively.
The Waratahs turned down an opportunity for a penalty goal in search of another five-pointer, however it was a decision they would live to regret.
The Brumbies defence proved impenetrable and they forced a number of turnovers before they took three points of their own after the siren to make it 12-10 at the break.
The side's task became significantly tougher when Kemp dislocated her kneecap in the 54th minute.
A second Stewart try just a minute later extended the margin to seven but the Brumbies kept fighting and looked set to run over the top of their opponents late, trailing by four with 10 to play.
Attacking execution let them down, however, and a 77th-minute try to Halse secured a tense victory for the Waratahs.
NSW WARATAHS 24 (Maya Stewart 2, Ella Ryan, Caitlyn Halse tries, Ella Ryan 2 conversions) bt ACT BRUMBIES 13 (Tania Naden tries, Ashlea Bishop 1 conversion, 2 penalty goals) at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.
