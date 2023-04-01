The ACT Brumbies have broken the NSW Waratahs hearts at the death to snare a thrilling win in the latest edition of the rivalry.
Former sevens star Corey Toole crossed in the 77th minute to secure a memorable come-from-behind victory.
The Brumbies trailed for much of the contest but finished the match on a 19-3 run to prevail 40-36.
The high-scoring contest came just a day before Wallabies coach Eddie Jones names his first squad of the year. A number of players put their hands up, Toole superb for the Brumbies.
The hosts were slow out of the gates and the Waratahs made them pay, jumping out to a 14-0 lead to silence the fans at Canberra Stadium.
The Brumbies eventually found their groove and Len Ikitau enjoyed another highlight in a dream week, scoring just days after partner Sammie gave birth.
From there they took control and looked set to make their opponents pay when the Waratahs were reduced to 13 men.
The television match official, however took a try off the board for obstruction and the visitors promptly marched down the field to extend their margin to 14.
Again, the Brumbies hit back, this time through James Slipper who burst through a yawning gap to make it 21-14 with the final play of the first half.
The Waratahs extended their lead to 12 midway through the second, however the Brumbies slowly worked their way back into the game and Lachlan Lonergan put his side in front for the first time in the 65th minute.
Lachlan Lonergan put the Brumbies in front for the first time moments later, Michael Hooper sent to the sin bin in the process.
The lead was shortlived, Ben Donaldson nailing a penalty goal to make it 36-35 as the clock ticked down.
The flyhalf made a costly error moments later, however, putting the ball out on the full and handing the Brumbies prime attacking territory.
As they so often are, the hosts were ruthless and Toole latching on to a Jack Debreczeni cut out pass to secure a thrilling victory over their fierce rivals.
ACT Brumbies 40 (Len Ikitau, James Slipper 2, Pete Samu, Lachlan Lonergan, Corey Toole tries, Noah Lolesio 3, Ryan Lonergan 2 conversions) bt NSW Waratahs 36 (Dylan Pietsch, Dave Porecki, Jed Holloway, Lalakai Foketi, Mark Nawaqanitawase tries, Ben Donaldson 4 conversions 1 penalty goal) at Canberra Stadium. Crowd 10,575.
