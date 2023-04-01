The Canberra Times
Corey Toole delivers ACT Brumbies victory over NSW Waratahs

By Cameron Mee
Updated April 1 2023 - 9:33pm, first published 9:30pm
ACT Brumbies prop James Slipper crosses in Saturday night's clash with the Waratahs. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The ACT Brumbies have broken the NSW Waratahs hearts at the death to snare a thrilling win in the latest edition of the rivalry.

