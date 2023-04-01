NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman has declared the ACT Brumbies the Super Rugby benchmark after Saturday night's thrilling derby.
The Brumbies broke their opponents hearts when Corey Toole crossed in the 77th minute to secure a stunning 40-36 victory.
The win extended ACT's winning streak over the Waratahs to 11, however showed there is still plenty of life in the rivalry.
The match has been labelled one of the best of the season and saw ACT rise to second on the ladder.
The Brumbies have lost just one match this year, a 35-17 defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch when the bulk of the team's Wallabies sat out under Rugby Australia's load management policy.
Coleman's side fell to the unbeaten Chiefs a week ago and while the teams are hard to compare, he said the Brumbies are on par with the New Zealand club.
"They're different," Coleman said. "The Chief's have probably got a bit more firepower in open field and open field play. The Brumbies set piece and structure is one of the best."
The visitors led by 12 with 20 minutes to play, however lost the final quarter 19-3 as the Brumbies ran over the top in front of a boisterous home crowd.
Waratahs captain Jake Gordon agreed with his coach's assessment and said Saturday's match showed how hard they are to put away.
"They're pretty good upfront, even though tonight I thought we did a great job," Gordon said. "Set-piece wise they're usually really strong. Even their starter plays are really direct and hard to stop.
"Once they get into your 22 they're pretty hard to stop. They're a well-drilled side, a little different than the Chiefs but definitely a top-two team at the moment."
The Brumbies were slow out of the gates in Saturday's clash with the Waratahs and trailed 14-0 after 19 minutes.
From there, the two teams threw punch after punch at their opponents in an entertaining affair in front of 10,575 spectators at Canberra Stadium.
Brumbies prop James Slipper crossed for two tries and had the fans on their feet when he charged more than 20 metres to score late in the first half.
The veteran's second kept his side in the contest however they were on the ropes down 33-21 with 20 minutes remaining.
As they have done so often this year, the Brumbies reserves made an instant impact and swung the game in their team's favour.
Halves Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni were outstanding, the latter throwing a pinpoint cutout pass for Toole to cross for the winner.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said the finishers were the difference between the two teams.
"We've had a couple of tough games early in the season that have been close and that's put us in good stead for tonight," Larkham said. "We certainly showed real composure and belief in that second half and the reserves that came on, they changed the game for us.
"You could probably argue our bench did a better job than their bench, we put them under a little bit of pressure with a bit of territory and they failed to exit a couple of times there and we capitalised on that."
ACT BRUMBIES 40 (Len Ikitau, James Slipper 2, Pete Samu, Lachlan Lonergan, Corey Toole tries, Noah Lolesio 3, Ryan Lonergan 2 conversions) bt NSW WARATAHS 36 (Dylan Pietsch, Dave Porecki, Jed Holloway, Lalakai Foketi, Mark Nawaqanitawase tries, Ben Donaldson 4 conversions, 1 penalty goal) at Canberra Stadium. Crowd 10,575.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
