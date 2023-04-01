The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Brumbies labelled Super Rugby benchmark after defeating NSW Waratahs

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated April 1 2023 - 11:10pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman has declared the ACT Brumbies the Super Rugby benchmark after Saturday night's thrilling derby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.