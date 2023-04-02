The Canberra Times

Jack Waterford | A public service beholden to stakeholders and ignorant of citizens

By Jack Waterford
Updated April 2 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For a public servant of my acquaintance, the new and emerging problem of public administration is dealing with what she called activists and advocates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.