Ministers and senior officials might pay rhetorical lip service to the benefits of open government, transparency and accountability. But they rarely criticise a slow, grudging and highly legalistic approach to processing claims, and the refusal of as much information as possible. And, given the designed slowness of the appeal system, one could at the least postpone the provision of information until it was old news, no longer controversial or where the major players were now off the scene. It was much the same in estimates committees, where senior officials played games with senators (wink wink) about how little information could be disclosed, and how little help or explanation volunteered.

