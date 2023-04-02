The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra Hospital intensive care unit given two WorkSafe ACT notices

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
April 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intensive care unit at Canberra Hospital, pictured, has been given two notices from WorkSafe ACT. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
The intensive care unit at Canberra Hospital, pictured, has been given two notices from WorkSafe ACT. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Canberra Hospital's intensive care unit has been slapped with two notices by the workplace safety watchdog about fatigue management and the unit's risk register.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.