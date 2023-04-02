Questions have been raised about the Canberra Raiders' mental fortitude after a disappointing start to 2023, but ahead of a tough clash against Brisbane, there's still fight in them, Hudson Young says.
"It's easy [to fix] because it's there, we've just got to f---ing look each other in the eye, commit to each other and play for 80 minutes," the second-rower told The Canberra Times.
"It's just a mentality thing. We know we're fit enough, we know we're good enough.
"We've done it for the last few years and for some reason we're just not finding it upstairs at the moment, to come out and repeat the effort that we put in the first half."
Young echoed the sentiments of coach Ricky Stuart, captain Elliott Whitehead and teammate Zac Woolford after their "embarrassing", not "up to scratch" 41-point defeat to the Panthers.
If you were to describe the feeling around the squad right now, it's lost, with one win, four losses, and five games that fail to show much consistency.
Another spanner was thrown in the works on Friday when five-eighth Matt Frawley - already filling in for a suspended Jack Wighton - broke his right hand, leaving him sidelined up to eight weeks.
That will likely thrust Brad Schneider into the starting lineup for a Queensland homecoming when the Raiders travel to Brisbane, plotting an "ambush" against the undefeated Broncos.
"Brad will have his friends and family up there so hopefully if he gets selected he has a good game," Young said of Schneider.
"[Brisbane are] a quality team and they're flying at the moment. It's going to be an ambush from us to go up there and knock them off.
"[The injury is] not ideal for Frawls. I though he had a good game. Brad has been playing well and he did a good job last year, so he'll be right to step up."
Schneider was the man the Raiders leaned on last season when then-new halfback Jamal Fogarty suffered a major injury blow right before his club debut in round one.
The 22-year-old had only one NRL game to his name prior to 2022, but last season played 10 games, won five, scoring one try and kicking 23 goals.
Now Canberra needs him in its hour of need once again.
This time, though, he's benefited from last season's experience and is currently in solid form in NSW Cup with the Raiders, notching a try, four try assists, and chalking up 71 average run metres in three wins from four games.
Wighton has some big shoes to fill with one more game ban to serve, however, the team seems as confident with Schneider as it is with its star No.6.
"I think [we can cover Jack]. We've trained in pre-season with Matt Frawley and Schneids because Jack was away with World Cup," Young said.
"So we had a real good pre-season together, and Jack's a big loss not out there - we miss his leadership and control - but I'm sure Schneids will be right.
"We train hard, we get everything right for 40 minutes, but we're just not getting those last 40 right.
"We can sit here and talk about it, but we need to action it, commit to each other and perform."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
