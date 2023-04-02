Times Past: April 3, 1971

On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on what was a big win for Australia's defence in the skies at the time.
A guard of honour and the Royal Australia Air Force band made the arrival of a F111 combat aircraft in Canberra a royal occasion.
The then US ambassador, then minister for air, senator Drake-Brockman, then chief of air staff, Air Marshal Sir Colin Hannah, and many officers of varied ranks turned out for the F111 flyover.
In the morning they had farewelled Prince Philip, but the assembly in the afternoon was a larger affair.
Across the way along Fairbairn Avenue, about 1500 civilians turned out to watch the arrival of an aircraft which had become almost a myth in Australian aviation even before it arrived.
At 3pm Lieutenant Colonel William Powers of the 430th Tactical Fighter Squadron, USAF, appeared overhead in the F-111A.
As the sleek, dart shaped fighter-bomber thundered overhead there were gasps from the crowd.
After the official welcome, decorum was swept aside by enthusiasm. Hundreds of lower ranked RAAF "erks" and some of the officers thronged forward to the aircraft.
They swarmed around it, patted it lovingly and kicked its tyres.
But the aircraft was not to be confined to official admiration only.
It also performed at a 50th anniversary flying display at the RAAF base in Fairbairn.
At least 100,000 people and about 25,000 cars were expected.
The Royal Air Force Falcons parachute team were expected to make a mass parachute drop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.