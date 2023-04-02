When Dutton did appear for the interview he had nothing of substance to say. Just like his first press conference as Liberal leader, he offered no sense of contrition, no sense of having got the message from voters. Any responsibility for failure was couched in the softening collectives "our" and "we" amid a blancmange of excuses for things beyond his control including mischaracterisations of Coalition policy, Labor's mud-slinging, and, well, Victorians generally - another thing he seems to be against.