The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Analysis

Aston byelection: Liberals, Peter Dutton receive stunning rebuke from electorate

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated April 2 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Aston byelection was a resounding rebuke of the Liberals and Peter Dutton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Aston byelection was a resounding rebuke of the Liberals and Peter Dutton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Peter Dutton tried hard to make a virtue of what had looked like a safe bet to appear on Insiders the morning after the Aston byelection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.