Eddie Jones names first Wallabies team with Blake Schoupp a bolter in World Cup plans

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Blake Schoupp has been drafted into Eddie Jones' Wallabies squad. Picture by Karleen Minney
Want to know why unheralded ACT Brumbies prop Blake Schoupp is in Eddie Jones' World Cup plans? Well, "if he's standing behind a picket fence, you're not going to see much of him, [but] he's built like a brick shithouse".

