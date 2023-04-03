The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders land Simaima Taufa, Zahara Temara and Monalisa Soliola as first NRLW signings

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated April 3 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
Zahara Temara will join the Raiders from the Roosters. Picture Getty Images
The Canberra Raiders have kicked off their NRLW signing spree with a bang, landing two Jillaroos superstars and an electric up-and-comer with strong family ties to the Green Machine.

