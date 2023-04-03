The Canberra Raiders have kicked off their NRLW signing spree with a bang, landing two Jillaroos superstars and an electric up-and-comer with strong family ties to the Green Machine.
After months of speculation, on Monday the club officially revealed a trio Raiders players for their inaugural NRLW campaign - Jillaroos Simaima Taufa and Zahara Temara, and Monalisa Soliola.
It's an impressive start for the Raiders, with Taufa a Dally M Medallist, Temara coming off being the NRLW's leading points-scorer, and Soliola a teen freak with plenty of momentum from a breakout season.
Taufa was leaked as Canberra's first signing last week, but coach Darrin Borthwick was happy to finally make it official.
"Simaima obviously plays at the highest level with the Jillaroos. She's also played Origin for a long time. Not only is she a good player, she's a great person off the field," he said of the forward.
"Her leadership qualities are something that for an inaugural team will be very valuable."
Taufa brings a wealth of experience, having won two World Cups in 2017 and 2021 for Australia. She has represented the NSW Blues in State of Origin since 2014, and the 28-year-old has been in the NRLW since its inaugural season in 2018, playing for the Roosters and Eels.
"It's really exciting to be here - it's so surreal," said Taufa, who has also started working for the Raiders in a football operations role.
"To be a part of the first ever NRLW team for the Raiders, it's an honour in itself.
"To have an inaugural team that creates many opportunities and pathways for every young female player is pretty exciting.
"I'm hoping we can leave a legacy where every Canberra girl wants to play for this club and do this region proud, and I'm really excited to take the field and be part of a team that's ready to represent."
Meanwhile, Taufa's former Roosters teammate Temara has joined Canberra after five seasons with the Tricolours.
The five-eighth won an NRLW Premiership in 2021 for Easts and like Taufa has also won a World Cup with the Jillaroos and played State of Origin.
The 25-year-old Maroons playmaker is eager to take on a new challenge in the capital.
"I know the Raiders are a proud club and a family club and I'm excited to be a part of that," Temara said.
The Soliola name is no doubt familiar to Raiders fans, and there is indeed a link between Monalisa Soliola to former Canberra prop, Sia.
Monalisa's father Bill is a first cousin of the 137-game legend, and just like Sia, she is a tall, hard-running prop.
At just 18, the ex-Dragon is a star on the rise, as showcased last season in her NRLW debut.
Borthwick is enthusiastic about the teenager's potential.
"As of right now it feels so unreal with the move and the whole situation," the NSW under-19s star said.
"The desire of wanting to play out of my comfort zone yet feeling welcomed and challenged by a club is exactly what I feel from the Canberra Raiders.
"I'm more than excited to get down there and hit the ground running."
Borthwick will lock in further signings in the coming weeks before the Raiders' NRLW pre-season starts in late May, with round one beginning on July 22.
"It's massive now that we can finally talk about these girls. It's been a long process," the coach said.
"I'm really excited for the three girls that have committed here. They are good players and they are good people."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
