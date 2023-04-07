Concern for loss of facilities as Weston Creek tackles Territory Plan

A community group has raised concerns on behalf of locals after reviewing a submission to consider development near a local club.
The Weston Creek Community Council flagged an inquiry from Canberra Town Planning regarding the potential future development of a block including the Weston Creek Labor Club in Stirling's adjacent land.
Canberra Town Planning said in the letter the development of the currently unleased land will help "meet the objectives and needs of the Weston Creek community into the future" and will "increase, diversify and intensify use offerings and housing choice opportunities to the community".
"The subject site represents one of the best development opportunities in close proximity to the economic core of the district yet it appears to be overlooked," the letter said.
"[It] should be identified as a change area and an opportunity for redevelopment that will assist in providing the services, housing opportunity, housing choice and affordability needs outlined in the District Strategy for the 2046 community."
The Draft District Strategy for Weston Creek foresees an additional 800 homes required by 2046 to meet the population demand.
Canberra Town Planning was approached for comment.
The block is classed as a CZ6 zone, meaning it is deemed appropriate for leisure and accommodation purposes and has no specific requirements as a result of its classification.
Chair of the Weston Creek Community Council Bill Gemmell said the need for more affordable housing options in the area is undeniable, but so is the prioritisation of community spaces.
He said the concern is heightened as the future of local clubs is unsure, following the development application put in by the Raiders Weston Club for the removal of its concessional status of its lease.
The status' successful removal will mean the club will no longer have to pay an annual rent to the government and will have full control of the site. This will enable the club to commercialise elements of the site.
"It feels cheeky. We made a lot of noise about the [Territory Plan bill] regarding the fact that there is no separation of powers, and everything falls into the hands of the ACT chief planner and chief minister," Mr Gemmell said.
"These places are important for people in the community to get together, particularly small community groups.
"They have free meeting rooms for these community groups, and people realistically don't want to be meeting up in their own homes. Frankly, they can't."
The Draft District Strategy for Weston Creek characterises the area as having large blocks, with predominantly low-density single detached dwellings making up 82 per cent of the overall housing options.
Apartment dwellings in Weston Creek are the lowest percentage of all Canberra districts, consisting of just four per cent of those available. The remaining 14 per cent are medium-density dwellings.
A major goal of the draft is to diversify housing around the Weston Creek centre.
Mr Gemmell said the group aren't denying the need for more affordable housing options in Weston Creek.
"We have not been arguing against the need for more affordable housing as long as it is well thought out," he said.
"We have even made submissions into the cost of living inquiry, there is no denying there is an extreme need for housing.
"It just feels as though they haven't considered the importance of these community clubs."
The Weston Creek Community Group are looking to hear from the community around their thoughts on the potential development of the land, but haven't received much so far.
"It feels like everyone is exhausted by the constant desire for consultation," Mr Gemmell said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
