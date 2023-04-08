Wendy Teakel, best known as a sculptor, tackles drawing in a very hands-on physical manner and is quick to surrender to chance and lucky accidents. In her large, impressive drawing Tender shoots - at last! she allows the various deposits of soot and pokerwork, together with the more conventional art materials including acrylic, conte and charcoal to create a powerful and memorable pattern on very thick Lanaquarelle cotton rag watercolour paper. It is a drawing with enormous tactile properties suggesting a landscape that we could inhabit with our imagination. It is a tough, struggling landscape that seems to speak of our place and of our time.