International lotteries offer life-changing mega jackpots

The Lottery Office offers Australians the chance to win huge record-breaking lotteries.

For centuries, people have been captivated by lotteries, offering life-changing jackpots and excitement with every draw.



Australia's The Lottery Office has elevated this thrill by offering players the chance to participate in some of the world's biggest and most exciting lotteries.



With a user-friendly platform and a commitment to responsible gaming, The Lottery Office has become a leading destination for lottery enthusiasts. Its diverse range of international lotteries allows Aussie and Kiwi players to play for larger jackpots than those typically seen in traditional local lotteries.

How it works

The Lottery Office's innovative approach ensures players can participate in international lotteries with confidence.



When a player purchases a lottery ticket through the app or website, The Lottery Office buys a matching ticket in the corresponding overseas draw. This allows players to benefit from massive lottery draws such as the world-record holding US Powerball which recently offered the largest ever jackpot at $2.9 billion.

In the event of a win, The Lottery Office collects the prize from the overseas ticket. The player receives their prize directly from The Lottery Office, with no commissions or fees charged. This guarantees that players receive 100 per cent of their winnings.

User-friendly system

The Lottery Office's user-friendly website and app make navigating international lotteries a breeze.



The intuitive design allows players to effortlessly navigate the ticket purchasing process and stay updated with upcoming draws and jackpots, and previous winning numbers.



Special features, such as Lotto Syndicates, Lotto Combos, and Multi-Draws enhance the player experience.

The website and app provide a wealth of information, and a dedicated Australian-based Customer Support team is available for assistance, ensuring players have the support they need for a seamless gaming experience.

International jackpots players can win from include the world record-holding US Powerball which recently offered a jackpot of AUD $2.9 Billion..

Giving back

The Lottery Office not only provides a Government-licensed platform for international lotteries but also has a strong commitment to giving back. It donates a portion of its revenue to various charitable organisations and causes, such as Assistance Dogs Australia and Foster Care Angels. Players can take pride in knowing that their participation contributes to making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Responsible gaming

The Lottery Office is committed to promoting responsible gaming and provides tools and resources to ensure players maintain control over their gaming activities.



Its responsible gaming policy includes features such as self-exclusion, "take a break" options, and deposit limits, providing players with the means to manage their lottery participation responsibly.

The Lottery Office has established a niche for lottery enthusiasts looking to participate in international lotteries while playing with a reputable, Aussie-owned, and Government-licensed company.



With a diverse range of games, user-friendly platform, commitment to responsible gaming and community support, The Lottery Office has become the go-to destination for lottery players across Australia and New Zealand.

Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

