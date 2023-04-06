This exhibition celebrates the legacy of Alastair Swayn, Canberra's inaugural government architect from 2010 to 2016, and the history and global impact of Australian designers who have changed our everyday lives. The Legacy Showcase theme for 2023 is Light, Colour, Humanity - principles that defined Swayn's work.Curated by Ian Wong from Monash University, this exhibition showcases how Swayn's architecture reflected light, colour and humanity. Wong presents the concept of "Light" through the photographic images taken by John Gollings of significant projects by Swayn. "Colour" is expressed in the colour groupings of Australian designed objects from the Ian Wong Collection and "Humanity" is explored through the film and narrative text that focuses on humanity-centred design. It's on at Canberra Museum and Gallery. See: cmag.com.au.