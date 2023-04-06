This exhibition celebrates the legacy of Alastair Swayn, Canberra's inaugural government architect from 2010 to 2016, and the history and global impact of Australian designers who have changed our everyday lives. The Legacy Showcase theme for 2023 is Light, Colour, Humanity - principles that defined Swayn's work.Curated by Ian Wong from Monash University, this exhibition showcases how Swayn's architecture reflected light, colour and humanity. Wong presents the concept of "Light" through the photographic images taken by John Gollings of significant projects by Swayn. "Colour" is expressed in the colour groupings of Australian designed objects from the Ian Wong Collection and "Humanity" is explored through the film and narrative text that focuses on humanity-centred design. It's on at Canberra Museum and Gallery. See: cmag.com.au.
This year the festival celebrates 31 years of the event being organised in Ngunnawal country. It will showcase traditional Australian folk culture, which constitutes our amazing community, music, dance, storytelling, and more. There are more than 100 acts from Australia and overseas including Billy Bragg, The Blues Cowgirls, Shortis and Simpson with Keith Potger and The Waifs. There will also be market stalls, a circus, orchestras, workshops, comedy and spoken word. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from April 6 to 10, 2023. See: folkfestival.org.au.
A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, this connects the street with the elite - world champion and world record-holding artists and athletes - to deliver a supercharged urban circus. BMX, basketball, breakdancing, rap, acrobatics and drumming unite in a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. It's on at the Canberra Theatre on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Bell Shakespeare presents William Shakespeare's tragedy about a Scottish warrior who, after hearing a prophecy that he will become king, commits a bloody murder with his wife and takes the crown. But they don't enjoy their new status for long as their sanity crumbles and forces conspire against them. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from April 14 to 22 at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
This exhibition focuses on native plants from the alpine, subalpine, montane and tableland regions by the Friends of the Australian National Botanic Gardens Botanic Art Group, The artists have used a variety of media to illustrate plants in an intricate and highly realistic manner. It opens at the Gardens' Visitor Centre Gallery on Saturday, April 8 and continues until May 7, 2023. See: parksaustralia.gov.au.
Wesley Music Centre presents a Wednesday Lunchtime Concert on April 12 from 12.40pm to 1.20pm in which last year's winner of the Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition, Connor Whyte, will perform a program of original transcriptions of organ works by J.S. Bach and Pachelbel, together with classical guitar standards by Rodrigo and Sor. Cost is $15 - includes program and refreshments. See: trybooking.com/CHAWE or phone 6232 7248.
Join contemporary artists Vic McEwan and Julie Ryder and the National Museum's James O. Fairfax Senior Fellow in Culture and Environment, Kirsten Wehner, for a conversation exploring the National Historical Collection's creative, imaginative and emotional potentials. It's on at the museum on Thursday, April 13 at 5.30pm and is presented in association with the exhibition Haunting. See: nma.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
