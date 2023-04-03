Opposition spokesman for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser has accused the government of failing to engage the Australian community on the Voice to Parliament as the death of prominent Indigenous leader Yunupingu heightened focus on the referendum.
"Our plan was to build from the ground up. The plan was for local and regional voices first as recommended by Calma and Langton, local and regional voices, then a national voice," he said.
"The local and regional voices were the foundation with the insight, the life experience and the moral authority moving up to Canberra rather than down from it."
Mr Leeser, who was a proponent of the Voice while in government, told the National Press Club he did not resile from his previous public comments on the issue but said the government had mishandled the process.
His address to the National Press Club follows a stunning Liberal loss in the Aston by-election, which some have attributed to the party being out of touch on key issues, including the Voice to Parliament.
The Liberal party has yet to announce a position on the Voice but Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and large number of Coalition frontbenchers were absent from the chamber last Thursday when Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus introduced the bill set to trigger the referendum.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
