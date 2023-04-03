The Labor and Liberal parties remain at odds over the progress of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal, as both sides accuse each other of hampering the proposed referendum's chances of success.
The Liberal party room is set to meet at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday in an effort to form a position on the Voice but opposition spokesman for Indigenous Australians Julian Leeser has shut down expectations a final stance will be formed on the day.
Instead, in an appearance at the National Press Club on Monday, the long time advocate for constitutional recognition suggested the proposed referendum should be pushed back. He also urged the Albanese government to adopt new measures which he indicated would boost the chances of a successful referendum.
Mr Leeser called the government to shift the focus to local and regional voices, as per recommendations in the report by Voice co-designers, professors Tom Calma and Marcia Langton.
"Our plan was to build from the ground up. The plan was for local and regional voices first as recommended by Calma and Langton," he said.
He also wanted the government to drop a symbolic opening and a clause in the proposed constitutional change that would allow the Voice to advise executive government, leaning on fears of the proposition triggering legal challenges.
"I think the second clause is ultimately the led in the saddlebag of a successful referendum," he said.
Mr Leeser told the National Press Club the government had mishandled the process.
His address follows a historic Liberal loss in the weekend Aston byelection, which many political commentators have attributed to the party being out of touch on key issues, including the Voice.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and a large number of Coalition frontbenchers were absent from the chamber last Thursday when Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus introduced the bill set to trigger the referendum.
The death of prominent Indigenous leader Yunupingu, a strong supporter of the Voice, has heightened focus on the referendum.
Prof Langton told Sky News Yunupingu, one of Australia's most renowned land rights activists, was "instrumental in devising the notion of constitutional recognition".
"He saw how the constitution represented all of the people that come to Australia but have no representation for the people that have long been here before they came and particularly his own people and he wanted constitutional recognition," she said.
Mr Leeser and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese both paid tribute to Yunupingu.
Speaking to the media in Adelaide, Mr Albanese accused the opposition of trying to "undermine the prospects of a successful referendum".
He said this was the first time he was hearing calls for a change to wording of the proposed legislation, the draft of which was unveiled last year.
READ MORE:
"Julian Leeser himself was a part of a process way back in 2014, nearly a decade ago, that spoke about representations being able to be made to Parliament and executive government," he said.
"Julian Leeser has been a part of the writing of the words in the legislation, which was moved by our Attorney-General last Thursday."
If the proposed legislation passes Parliament, the referendum is expected to be held between October and December this year.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.