The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Labor, Liberals remain at loggerheads on Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Karen Barlow
Adrian Rollins
Natalie Vikhrov
By Karen Barlow, Adrian Rollins, and Natalie Vikhrov
· Updated April 3 2023 - 8:16pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Labor and Liberal parties remain at odds over the progress of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposal, as both sides accuse each other of hampering the proposed referendum's chances of success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.