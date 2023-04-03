Education is becoming a very costly future

Looking back at Australian history, in a speech given in Bankstown before the 1972 election, Gough Whitlam famously said, "We believe that a student's merit, rather than a parent's wealth, should decide who should benefit from the community's vast financial commitment to tertiary education." It forms part of the Australian story where politics seemed to actually be about the people (as much as it can be) with genuine goals like 100 per cent employment, and subsequently Whitlam has been often remembered as a "Labor Folk Hero" (as acknowledged here).