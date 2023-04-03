Australia's national security laws watchdog has labelled actions by the Home Affairs Department to keep hidden a sensitive terrorist risk report as "shocking" and "of very great concern".
Independent National Security Legislation Monitor Grant Donaldson delivered his scathing report into laws that allow terrorists to be detained after serving their sentences, calling for the unnecessary rules to be scrapped and describing the department's actions as inexcusable.
Australia's first convicted terror leader Abdul Nacer Benbrika remains detained despite serving out his 15-year sentence under 2016 laws that allow terrorists to remain behind bars if there is a risk they will reoffend.
Mr Donaldson's inquiry revealed Home Affairs had commissioned a report into VERA-2R - a terrorism risk assessment tool that determines how likely a person is of reoffending.
But the report, undertaken by ANU researcher Dr Emily Corner and which found the tool was not reliable, was never publicly released, nor provided to defendants subject to the continuing detention orders, such as Mr Benbrika.
The watchdog said he was "deeply troubled" by the actions of the department, and of the minister at the time, Peter Dutton, for not publicly disclosing the report's existence until his INSLM inquiry had begun.
"It is not for me to form concluded views on the efficacy of the VERA-2R tool," Mr Donaldson said.
"But it is shocking that orders have been made, and are being sought, with parties unaware that Dr Corner's report exists."
Dr Corner's review was highly critical of the tool, saying the evidence showed it predicted reoffending risks no better than chance.
"The lack of evidence underpinning both instruments has potentially serious implications for their validity and reliability," Dr Corner said.
Mr Donaldson said Home Affairs had granted him access to Dr Corner's 150-page report, noting it contained "operationally sensitive" information.
He dismissed the claims as being untrue.
"In my view, Dr Corner's report contains nothing that could properly be described as operationally sensitive information," he said.
"Even if there could be morsels that could be described this way, the vast bulk of the information in the report cannot."
Mr Donaldson's recommendations urge the federal department to scrap the continuing detention orders, leaving law enforcement authorities with extended supervision orders that allow them to monitor convicted terrorists upon release.
Mr Benbrika's sentence finished in November 2020 but the department sought a continuing detention order to extend his detention.
The convicted terror leader will remain behind bars until November 2023.
The Canberra Times has contacted Mr Dutton's office for comment.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
