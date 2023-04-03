The Canberra Times
National security monitor Grant Donaldson slams Home Affairs Department for hiding terrorist risk report

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated April 3 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:45pm
Independent National Security Legislation Monitor Grant Donaldson. Picture by Karleen Minney
Independent National Security Legislation Monitor Grant Donaldson. Picture by Karleen Minney

Australia's national security laws watchdog has labelled actions by the Home Affairs Department to keep hidden a sensitive terrorist risk report as "shocking" and "of very great concern".

