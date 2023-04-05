1 360 AllStars: This show connects the street with the elite - world champion and world record-holding artists and athletes - to deliver a supercharged urban circus. BMX, basketball, breakdancing, rap, acrobatics and drumming unite in a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. Add to this a stunning live soundtrack, coupled with spectacular video projections and an incredible lighting design, and the show is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding. It is on at the Canberra Theatre from April 4 to 8, 2023, at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
2 National Folk Festival: In 2023, the festival celebrates 31 years of the event being organised in Ngunnawal country. Enjoy more than 100 acts from Australia and overseas including Billy Bragg, Fred Smith, Jessie Lloyd, The Blues Cowgirls and Shortis and Simpson with Keith Potger. As well as dozens of musicians from newcomers to veterans performing a wide range of music there will be food, a bar, a session bar, market stalls, a circus, orchestras, workshops, comedy, and spoken word acts. It's on at Exhibition Park in Canberra from April 6 to 10. See: folkfestival.org.au.
3 Jesus Christ Superstar Singalong: If you're looking for an unusual but apt way to celebrate Easter, this might be just the ticket. At Smith's Alternative on Friday, April 7 will be an audience singalong of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical inspired by the New Testament story of the Passion of Jesus Christ and presented largely from the perspective of Judas Iscariot. It features songs such as I Don't Know How to Love Him, Everything's Alright, This Jesus Must Die and Heaven On Their Minds. There will be a live band accompanying the singing and the lyrics will be presented on screen. at 9pm, Tickets $20/$15. See: smithsalternative.com.
4 Easter Sunday Markets: Meet the Easter Bunny at the Old Bus Depot Markets! See all the lovely goodies in his basket. Who knows, maybe you'll even unwrap some chocolate eggs. The chocolate egg hunt will be on as well as the hunt for original and unique handcrafted jewellery, homewares, clothes and other funky items. Find your favourite stall holder and visit the Markets this Sunday from 9.30am to 2.30pm. 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. See: obdm.com.au.
5 National Dinosaur Museum 30th Birthday: From 10am to 4pm will be a Family Fun Day with workshops, face painting, dinosaur encounters, fossil talks, craft activities, show bags, Easter Egg hunts and more. At 5.30pm is the 18+ Dirty 30 Event, which will include an adults only tour of the upper gallery. Saturday, April 8. See: nationaldinosaurmuseum.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
