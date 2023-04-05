3 Jesus Christ Superstar Singalong: If you're looking for an unusual but apt way to celebrate Easter, this might be just the ticket. At Smith's Alternative on Friday, April 7 will be an audience singalong of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical inspired by the New Testament story of the Passion of Jesus Christ and presented largely from the perspective of Judas Iscariot. It features songs such as I Don't Know How to Love Him, Everything's Alright, This Jesus Must Die and Heaven On Their Minds. There will be a live band accompanying the singing and the lyrics will be presented on screen. at 9pm, Tickets $20/$15. See: smithsalternative.com.