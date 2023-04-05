The Canberra Times
Weekender April 7 to 9 2023: the National Folk Festival is on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
April 6 2023 - 5:30am
360 All Stars. Picture by Matt Loncar
1 360 AllStars: This show connects the street with the elite - world champion and world record-holding artists and athletes - to deliver a supercharged urban circus. BMX, basketball, breakdancing, rap, acrobatics and drumming unite in a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture. Add to this a stunning live soundtrack, coupled with spectacular video projections and an incredible lighting design, and the show is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding. It is on at the Canberra Theatre from April 4 to 8, 2023, at various times. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

