Can you hear the drums Fernando? Or just the sound of a raucous session at The Dancing Queens Drag Lunch.
The ABBA-fuelled event is coming to the Clubhouse Kaleen for one day only on June 17 so send out an SOS to all your friends and join in the fun.
The resident drag queens will be bringing the high-energy vibes and lip-sync battling to your favourite tunes.
There'll be prizes for the best costumes so channel the Swedish supergroup and the winner takes it all.
There will be two lunch sittings, from noon-2pm and 3-5pm, the $65 ticket includes two hours of entertainment, burger and fries and a welcome drink on arrival.
So brush up on your lyrics, find that white jumpsuit and grab some money, money, money to buy a ticket at explorehidden.com
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
