Stronger action is needed if the ACT's wood heaters are to go

Your editorial on wood heaters "Government needs a plan to cut smoke" (March 30, p14) suggests that "the response needs to be measured" and that "incentive schemes can work" (if well designed).
If one reads the section of the ACT Sustainability Commissioner's report on the effectiveness of wood heater policies one concludes otherwise. It discusses ineffective approaches to date, including inadequate emissions standards, difficulty enforcing smoke standards, education campaigns not improving air quality to safe levels in winter, and wood heater replacement programs having not been effective.
On the latter, there is only limited evidence of the current Wood Heater Replacement program either improving air quality in the ACT or changing attitudes towards the appropriateness of wood heaters in an urban environment.
Dr Dorothy Robinson (who you quote in your editorial) in another article in the journal Atmosphere in 2020 refers to Armidale's limited success with wood smoke abatement measures, despite the local council's estimates in 2013 that it had spent more than $300,000 (excluding wages) in the previous 10 years on such measures.
The strong recommendations by the ACT Commissioner to remove old wood heaters before sale of a property, and to ban new wood heaters in both new and existing builds in all ACT suburbs is the way to go.
The editorial "Government needs a plan to cut smoke" (March 30, 2023) relies heavily on research from 2021 on mortality from wood fires in Armidale. There are significant limitations on the methods used by the researchers to estimate mortality. The paper says: "Estimates of the impact of air pollution are highly sensitive to the choice of exposure risk function." This clarifies the problem with the conclusions.
The health damage is estimated from an estimate of how much exposure a person has. This issue is not addressed in the research paper except as a limitation, and is not mentioned as a proviso in the editorial commentary.
It cannot be said that the research found that "exposure reduced life expectancy by a year". There may be a possibility of this occurring, depending on one's level of exposure, but it is by no means proved. Nor are the links from wood fires to asthma.
The other flaw in drawing hard conclusions about wood heating from particulate data is the influence of other sources of smoke pollution. One "controlled" burn in Canberra's nature parks may produce as much pollution as many, many fires used for home heating.
It would be short-sighted to ban wood fires in the ACT, or to penalise owners unduly.
If the LNP wonders why it keeps coming second in elections and received their lowest vote in 80 years they need to look no further than their decision to refuse to attend the introduction of the Voice to Parliament bill.
Reportedly only a handful of LNP members were there. Dutton's absence was particularly noticeable. He allegedly had a previous meeting scheduled. Parliament is sitting. Who schedules meetings while the House is sitting?
Dutton has so far refused to announce his stance on the Voice. This disgraceful act has revealed his hand.
It's up to the Opposition to oppose the Voice if they want to, it's their choice. But not having the good will and spine to turn up tells us everything we need to know about Dutton's Opposition. It's quite possible thanks to the lack of grace and bipartisanship of the Opposition that the Voice referendum will fail. I hope the Australian people continue to punish the LNP for their failure to change and vote "Yes".
They've learnt nothing.
Professor Megan Davis, co-chair of the Voice Working Group, and Professor Gabrielle Appleby have written about how they see the Voice operating. They are quite clear that the proposed function of making representations on matters relating to indigenous peoples is actually "a broad remit" and "it is not limited to matters specifically or directly related to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples".
They write that in addition to the cabinet and ministers, the Voice "will be able to speak to public servants and independent statutory offices and agencies, such as the Reserve Bank". Further, they are quite clear that "the Parliament won't be able to stop the voice making those representations".
This is the clearest statement yet as to how someone intimately involved in the Voice sees it operating, providing detail way beyond what we've heard from the government. It also explains why constitutional experts such as Prof Greg Craven and Fr Frank Brennan (and reportedly also the Solicitor-General) have expressed reservations about the impact the Voice may have on routine management of the country and the risk of legal challenges.
It is difficult to support a proposal which will give a small section of the community the constitutionally enshrined ability to influence the entire governance of the nation. Who else has a constitutional right to provide advice to the RBA or any other government body on matters that affect us all? Constitutional recognition is totally justified, but this Voice proposal simply goes too far.
I write to express my growing concerns about the Voice after reading an article written by "yes" advocates Professor Megan Davis and Professor Gabrielle Appleby.
They claim a very broad remit for the Voice, saying it should be able to speak to the government on climate policy and laws, the RBA on interest rates, Centrelink, and bodies such as the Great Barrier Marine Park authority.
They also say the Voice would be able to speak to all parts of government, including public servants and independent statutory authorities. What is not said is what will happen if and when one of these auditors disagrees with the Voice and declines to take its advice.
The Voice would presumably be able to lodge a legal challenge at, of course, the taxpayers' expense. Things could soon get out of hand leading to a cascade of unintended consequences.
I, like most Australians, would vote for constitutional recognition in a heartbeat.
But, in my view, under the current wording, the referendum will fail. Many people have legitimate concerns this is morphing into a destabilising power grab and a very costly boondoggle.
Take out the words "to executive government" and I'm in.
Following your review of Rogue Heroes (The Canberra Times, March 31, p22) I look forward to viewing the program on SBS on Wednesday (9.30 pm).
The accompanying picture in the article depicts a vehicle of the Long Range Desert Group which formed in June 1940. The Special Air Service was not raised until April the following year when, after a devastating parachute drop, the SAS used the Desert Group as a taxi service.
The Desert Group was a unique unit with a history of great military achievements that preceded the SAS, despite its more famed brothers in arms. Both were units of the British Army.
The Australian Army command prohibited any Australian involvement but the New Zealand Army contribution to the Desert Group played a major part in its success.
Their history reveals they were modest men who would not have regarded themselves as heroic but probably would admit to being likeable rogues.
Thomas Jefferson said "the measure of society is how it treats the weakest members". And Robert Menzies saw providing support for dignified living standards as a matter of right: "The time has gone when social justice should even appear to take the form of social charity."
How is it that in Australia, on some measures the wealthiest country in the world, a recent ACOSS report shows that 3 million of us - including 750,000 children - still live below the poverty line?
Many have questioned the level of subsidy working taxpayers provide to wealthy retirees. We should limit this subsidisation to superannuation earnings on $1.9 million, as advocated by Senator David Pocock.
I am sure the average taxpayer would much prefer the funds liberated go to the least fortunate of us and give them the dignity that is their right rather than the most fortunate.
Can I give some advice to all the warmongers saying that the Chinese will almost certainly take out Pine Gap immediately if a Chinese invasion of Taiwan occurs given our US alliance.
That would be to press for an anti-missile system such as the Patriot there. What's that? They're already there? How silly of me!
If Ian Jannaway (Letters, April 3) believes in 1500km/h torpedoes, he will believe any other Russian propaganda.
It's sad Peter Still (Letters, April 2) has spent 45 years in the armed forces and seems to think members of the ADF should have immunity from prosecution for war crimes. He attempts to justify this by saying it happened in the past and should be forgotten. The same argument could be used in relation to any crime.
Dutton "accepts responsibility" for the loss in Aston. It's a meaningless phrase uttered by political leaders when they suffer a loss. They never say what consequences they propose to bear. Come on, Mr Dutton, tell us the details.
Peter Dutton rebuilding the federal Liberal Party would be a bit like Zed Seselja rebuilding the ACT Liberal branch. It's not something that will send chills down Albo's spine.
Further to John Hargreaves's letter (Letters, 3 April), I can imagine that Tasmania needs a "red carpet treatment". The sooner it happens the better.
Trump is to be indicted. Hallelujah. I can't wait to see him in the orange uniform.
Is Alexei Navalny the Russian Mandela? Mandela spent 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid. Then he was released, and became the first president of a democratic South Africa. Navalny may one day be the first president of a democratic Russia.
City Hill is entered into the Register of the National Estate and the ACT Heritage Places Register. It is also listed by the National Trust of Australia (ACT). Why is such proposed destruction allowed to happen?
Peter Dutton is treating the Voice with the same disrespect he showed to Rudd's apology. I suppose down the track he will offer some pathetic retraction in order to have his polemical cake and eat it, too.
It is deeply disturbing that there are people in this country who vote for Mark Latham. His latest unprintable comment regarding Alex Greenwich is completely beyond the pale. He is unfit to sit in the NSW upper house and should be sacked. If this doesn't happen the filthy comments will continue.
Most Republicans in the US Congress would consider themselves "tough on crime" and say that they support "the war on terror". How do they reconcile this with their support for lax American gun laws which lead to endless mass shootings? They and their NRA paymasters are the terrorists Americans should fear.
