The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Stronger action is needed if the ACT's wood heaters are to go

By Letters to the Editor
April 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opinions over whether or not woodfires are a health hazard are mixed. Picture by David Ellery
Opinions over whether or not woodfires are a health hazard are mixed. Picture by David Ellery

Your editorial on wood heaters "Government needs a plan to cut smoke" (March 30, p14) suggests that "the response needs to be measured" and that "incentive schemes can work" (if well designed).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.