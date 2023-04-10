From the humming kitchen of Wholegreen Bakery and the heart of its founder Cherie Lyden, Gluten-Free Baking Made Simple is your playbook for re-creating the magic at home.
Enjoy 80-plus sweet and savoury recipes that Lyden has developed and cooked over the years for her family, as well as at her renowned Sydney bakery. Each recipe includes the tips and know-how she has learnt over the years to achieve truly remarkable gluten-free results at home. As well, she shares her best flour blends, pantry essentials and the secret to the perfect crumb.
If you're ready to give gluten-free baking a go, make it easy with these simple, beautiful, approachable recipes where everything not only looks delicious but tastes delicious, too.
A few hero ingredients transform a humble quiche into a showstopper, both taste-wise as well as aesthetically: hot-smoked salmon provides pops of colour and flavour, and asparagus kept whole creates a beautiful pattern as well as being delicious.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 190C with the oven rack positioned in the middle of the oven. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Remove the base from a 26 x 4cm loose-bottomed quiche tin and place the ring on the lined baking tray. Grease with a spray oil or butter.
3. In a frying pan, sauté the leek in a little oil until lightly golden. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.
4. Place the chilled and pre-worked pastry on a floured surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the pastry out into a 36cm disc approximately 5mm thick. Gently place the pastry over the quiche ring and let it fall into the tin, allowing it to drape over the top edge. Lightly press the pastry into the shape of the tin and trim it at the top of the ring, leaving an excess 2mm or so above the top edge to allow for shrinkage while baking. (Any excess pastry can be rolled, flattened and refrigerated or frozen and used at another time.)
5. Arrange the cooked leek evenly over the base of the pastry, then top with the peas, hot-smoked salmon and asparagus. Sprinkle the chopped dill over and season with salt and pepper.
6. Whisk the eggs and cream together in a bowl and pour over the top, filling to 5mm from the top.
7. Bake for 45-50 minutes, rotating the tray halfway through for even cooking, or until the centre of the filling feels firm to the touch and the pastry is golden underneath. (To check this, slide a spatula under the pastry and lift it slightly to take a look.) Once cooked, remove from the oven and leave to cool slightly on the tray.
8. To serve, place an inverted plate over the quiche, flip it over and remove the ring, then place another inverted plate on the base of the quiche, flip it back over and remove the top plate. Slice and serve.
Tips:
Keeping the asparagus whole lends the quiche a beautiful appearance. Try arranging it in different directions to create patterns.
While hot-smoked salmon lends this quiche a lovely flavour, smoked salmon, or even freshly cooked salmon or trout, works well here too.
Storage: The cooked quiche can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three days or frozen in an airtight container for up to 1 month. Simply defrost and warm.
Serves 6-8.
It's taken me a long time to crack the code for making a great gluten-free pastry: short but not too crumbly, and, of course, great-tasting. You can use this recipe to make any savoury pastry, including pies, quiches and sausage rolls.
Ingredients
Method
1. Add the flour, xanthan gum and salt to a food processor and whiz together for 10 seconds. Add the butter and mix for 30 seconds, until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then add the sour cream and egg and mix for 10 seconds, until it comes together and forms a ball.
2. Turn the soft dough out onto a sheet of plastic wrap and wrap well, flattening the dough to a disc approximately 2cm thick. Rest the dough by chilling in the fridge for at least one hour, ideally overnight. (This will make it easier to work with - day-old pastry always works best!)
3. Once rested, unwrap the dough, transfer it to a floured surface and leave it for two to three minutes to soften. Using a floured rolling pin, work the dough by rolling it out, folding it back on itself and then rolling it out again. Repeat this process a few times over, then roll the pastry out to a 2cm thickness, rewrap and chill until needed.
4. When you're ready to use the dough, unwrap it and leave it on a lightly floured bench for two to three minutes to warm up. Once the pastry has softened slightly, rub a little flour over the surface.
5. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the pastry out as required, rolling a few times one way, then flipping it over and re-flouring the bench and rolling pin as necessary. (The trick here is not to overflour the pastry, as this will dry it out - just add as much as you need so the dough is workable.)
6. Now the pastry is ready for cutting out and/or lining. When using a cutter, make sure it is lightly floured, so it doesn't stick to the pastry. When lining, grease the tart ring or pie tin/dish with butter or a spray oil and place on a tray lined with baking paper. Always cut the pastry so it's oversized before you line it, then gently let the pastry fall into the tin/dish - this way, you can cut the excess pastry once you've finished and have less shrinkage when baking. Don't stretch the pastry, as it will become too thin and fall apart.
7. If the pastry is going to be filled then baked, there is no need to parbake it first. If you are planning on finishing it with fresh ingredients, then bake at 180-190C until golden. Remove from the oven and leave to cool completely before filling.
Storage: Uncooked pastry dough can be kept refrigerated for up to one week or frozen for up to one month. Any excess unused dough should be flattened to no more than 3cm thick and wrapped well in plastic wrap for later use. If frozen, simply defrost in the refrigerator and use while cold.
Makes 1kg.
I'm usually flexible and happy for you to substitute ingredients. But when it comes to replacing fresh herbs with dried in this recipe, I have to say ... don't do it! You'll be so much happier with the result if you can rustle up the fresh stuff, believe me.
Ingredients
Method
1. Sift all the dry ingredients together into a large bowl and whisk to combine.
2. Whisk the eggs and buttermilk together in a separate bowl.
3. Add the melted butter to the egg mix and whisk again.
4. Pour the wet mix into the dry mix and whisk until smooth. Fold in the corn, spring onion, chilli and coriander.
5. Melt a little extra butter in a non-stick frying pan over low-medium heat, tilting the pan to make sure the base is evenly coated.
6. Using a ladle or a serving spoon, drop approximately one-third of a cup of the mix into the centre of the pan, smoothing it out with the back of your spoon and shaping it into a rough circle approximately 12cm in diameter.
7. Cook for two minutes, or until bubbles appear on the surface of the pancake and the underside is evenly golden (use your spatula to check), then flip it over and cook for a further two minutes, until evenly golden on both sides.
8. Slide the cooked pancake onto a plate and repeat the process until all the pancake mix has been used, adding more butter to the pan between pancakes as needed. Serve with bacon and maple syrup (opposite) or chopped tomato, avocado, mixed leaves and a little relish or onion jam.
Tips:
The pancake batter can be made up to one day ahead and kept in the fridge until needed. Mix before using.
The buttermilk helps to create light and fluffy pancakes. If you are using a milk substitute combined with lemon juice, you'll need to use less, otherwise the mix will be too runny.
While you can use fresh or frozen corn kernels here, fresh definitely gives the pancakes a little bit of crunch and more flavour, which I love! To turn down the heat levels, omit the seeds when chopping the chilli.
Storage: Cooked pancakes are best eaten on the day but can be stored in the fridge for up to one day. Just reheat and serve.
Makes approximately 12 pancakes.
Two much-loved classic fruits are elevated with a zing of citrus in this failproof recipe. These sweet muffins are a mainstay of ours at home, ideal for the kids to take to school or demolish after.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 190C with the oven rack positioned in the middle of the oven.
2. Line a large six-hole muffin tin with high-sided muffin wraps (or grease the tin with a little butter or oil if not using papers).
3. Mix the chia seeds and boiling water together in a small bowl. Set aside for two to three minutes to form a gel.
4. Whisk the eggs, oil and milk together in a separate bowl. Tip in the chia gel and whisk again to break up the gel. Set aside.
5. Add the dry ingredients to a large bowl and whisk well to combine.
6. Using a spatula, tip the wet mix into the dry mix and gently fold it through until just mixed. (The mix should still be lumpy.) Fold in the blueberries, apple and lemon zest.
7. Using a quarter-cup spring-loaded ice-cream scoop, take a flat scoop of mixture and empty it into a muffin wrap. Repeat the process so you have two scoops per muffin wrap. (The mix should be about two-thirds of the way up each muffin wrap, leaving enough room for the muffins to rise.)
8. Decorate the top of each muffin with a couple of slices of apple and a few blueberries, transfer to the oven and bake for approximately 20 minutes, then rotate the tray and continue to bake for a further 10 minutes, or until the muffins are lightly golden and a skewer inserted into the centre of each comes out clean.
9. Remove the muffins from the oven and leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Tips:
Removing the muffins from their tin to cool completely prevents the muffins sweating in the tin and going soggy.
If your grated apple turns brown, it will make no difference to the end result. If using frozen blueberries, keep them frozen until needed. That way they won't defrost and turn your batter purple.
Storage: These muffins will keep stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days, or in the freezer for up to one month.
Makes 6 large muffins.
Decadent, rich, utterly delicious - think of this as the ultimate adult cupcake.
Ingredients
Chocolate ganache:
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 170C with the oven rack positioned in the middle of the oven.
2. Line a 12-hole cupcake pan with paper cases.
3. Sift the flour and cocoa into a bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
4. Add the butter and sugar to the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment fitted and cream together, starting on low speed and gradually increasing to medium, until pale and fluffy. (Alternatively, mix the ingredients together in a mixing bowl with a hand mixer.)
5. Reduce the mixing speed to low-medium and add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition, then add the oil and vanilla and continue to mix until well combined. Turn off the mixer, add the chocolate, half the flour mixture and half the milk and gently fold in. Repeat with the remaining flour mixture and milk, being careful not to overmix.
6. Using a quarter-cup spring-loaded ice-cream scoop, take a heaped scoop (approx. 65g) of mixture and empty it into one of the paper cases so that it is two-thirds full. Repeat with the rest of the mixture and paper cases, being sure not to overfill the cases, as the mixture will double in size on cooking.
7. Bake for approximately 20 minutes, rotating three-quarters of the way through cooking, or until the cupcakes are very lightly coloured and firm to the touch.
8. Remove the cupcakes from the oven, transfer the tin to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.
9. When the cupcakes are cool, make the ganache. Bring the cream just to the boil, remove from the heat, add the chocolate and stir until melted. Add the butter and stir until nice and smooth.
10. Take a cupcake and dip the top of it into the ganache mixture, then turn it over, sprinkle with chocolate shavings and leave to set.
Tip: For a thicker ganache, make the mixture as above, then lightly whisk until it cools slightly and thickens (be careful not to overmix it or you won't be able to work with it). Apply the thicker ganache to the cupcake with a small cake spatula or butter knife, or pipe on top. Then top with chocolate shavings as before.
Makes 12 cupcakes.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
