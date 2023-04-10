6. Now the pastry is ready for cutting out and/or lining. When using a cutter, make sure it is lightly floured, so it doesn't stick to the pastry. When lining, grease the tart ring or pie tin/dish with butter or a spray oil and place on a tray lined with baking paper. Always cut the pastry so it's oversized before you line it, then gently let the pastry fall into the tin/dish - this way, you can cut the excess pastry once you've finished and have less shrinkage when baking. Don't stretch the pastry, as it will become too thin and fall apart.