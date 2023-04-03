Times Past: April 4, 1983

On this day in 1983, a large water feature was proposed for Tuggeranong.
The National Capital Development Commission had sought funds in the 1983-84 budget for the development of the first stage of what could become Canberra's third artificial lake - Lake Tuggeranong.
A lake in Tuggeranong Valley was first proposed in the mid-1970s, both as an aesthetic urban feature and as a necessary catchment for runoff water and storm water from residential areas.
The chief engineer of the NCDC, Mr Des Pain, said that $400,000 had been sought for the design and construction of a weir across Village Creek, which would hold water covering about six hectares.
Mr Pain said that it would be a shallow weir which would be developed as a "very attractive feature" which was expected to attract water birds in large numbers and be suitable for fishing.
The water quality in the weir would be closely monitored before the NCDC made a decision on the further development of a lake or other water feature.
Two options would be considered. One was for a lake covering about 70 hectares, which would be smaller than the 100 hectare Lake Ginninderra. This would involve the damming of Tuggeranong Creek and was expected to cost $5.5 million.
Because the Tuggeranong lake would be smaller than Lake Burley Griffin and Lake Ginninderra, the adverse effects of pollution from urban runoff would be greatly exaggerated.
There would be "an expectation" by the community that a lake should be available for recreational use, and it therefore would require treatment works to cleanse the water for swimming.
The first-stage weir was expected to be commenced next year, and a decision on the final development, after close monitoring of the water quality, was expected to be made by 1986, for completion by 1988.
