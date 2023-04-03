The Canberra Times
Landmark deal transforms women's cricket as ACT returns to second XI scene

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:19pm
Katie Mack is set to benefit from cricket's new pay deal. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Katie Mack is set to benefit from cricket's new pay deal. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A $53 million cash injection into women's cricket is set to change the landscape of female sport and make the game "a really viable option" for emerging talent caught in a cross-code tug-of-war.

