A leap of faith from one of the NRLW's biggest stars can help the Canberra Raiders combat one of their biggest obstacles as they look to establish themselves as a premiership force.
The Raiders have 18 of their 24 players signed with new faces to be unveiled later this week, joining Simaima Taufa, Zahara Temara and and Monalisa Soliola in the club's inaugural NRLW squad.
But putting that roster together has been no mean feat for expansion clubs like Canberra and North Queensland, who must try to convince the code's best talent to move their entire lives to new cities.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner knows all too well the struggle of trying to convince players to move to Canberra, but new recruit and World Cup winner Taufa has provided a blueprint for others to follow suit.
The former Parramatta Eels captain has left a club fresh off a grand final appearance to be a part of a new era in Canberra, with the Raiders' effort to find her work playing a key role in their ability to land the contract of one of the competition's most devastating middle forwards.
"Us and the Cowboys will have the biggest relocation, so that's a lot of extra work. That's jobs, that's accommodation, settling them in, getting them away from family," Furner said.
"We've done it for 40 years for the men, we have a lot more of that than Sydney clubs. It's a big leap of faith from them. It's not easy to leave your family and friends. Hats off to them, and they'll go down in history.
"Simaima was talking about life after footy and a job is important to them, not necessarily a sign-on amount. She wants to get into football administration.
"She could be a general manager of a women's team, so jobs is what you can do. In Canberra, we do that well. We haven't got a beach, but we've got employment.
"Simaima, we knew her from Mounties. She has moved to Canberra to make a life in Canberra, and that's important. Same as [coach Darrin Borthwick] and his wife and son.
"It's a big move, because you can stay in Sydney. There are so many clubs in Sydney, you don't have to move your house, you don't have to move your kids out of school. It's harder to up and move everybody. Simaima was willing to do that."
Among the crop waiting in Canberra's wings are more marquee names and cross-code talents, with the Raiders and ACT Brumbies willing to work together to provide more opportunities for elite female athletes.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
