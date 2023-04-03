The Canberra Raiders will leave no stone unturned in their bid to re-sign Jack Wighton for the rest of his career - but a rival in Redcliffe could do far more than steal his signature.
The emergence of a fourth NRL team in Queensland makes it harder for the Raiders to tap into the sunshine state's rugby league nursery. Some wonder if names like Mal Meninga, Gary Belcher and Steve Walters would have worn lime green if there was a team in Queensland before they left for Canberra.
Luring players away from Sydney can prove difficult for the Raiders. Some say Canberra is too quiet, too boring, too cold, there's no beach. Every green-eyed fan has heard it.
So the Raiders could soon place an even bigger focus on getting the best emerging talent out of country NSW - which is just where they found Orange junior Wighton to begin with.
Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett says the club will pay more than $1 million for Wighton if they feel he is the right fit in Redcliffe, but Raiders chief executive Don Furner is adamant Canberra will fight to keep the Dally M-winning playmaker.
MORE SPORT:
"I don't know what he's thinking, I don't know what he's going to do. Obviously I want to keep him here," Furner said.
"He's doing the right thing. This could possibly be his last contract, he is taking his time with it. We will do everything we can to keep him. We'll be patient, but we obviously want to keep him.
"[Canberra prop Joe Tapine] was in the same boat. He held off and held off, there were a few interested clubs. We fought hard to keep him. It's just a process. There is more competition now, there is a new club with more money. We hope he stays, but we'll see what happens."
Canberra may be forced to look within should Wighton decide to leave the club, with so few quality playmakers on the market for the 2024 season.
Matt Frawley and Brad Schneider are both contracted until the end of the season and one of the pair could become Jamal Fogarty's long-term halves partner if Wighton was to move.
"We've just got to look internally really, there's not a lot off. First things first, we'll try and get him done," Furner said.
Wighton's suspension and Frawley's broken hand mean Schneider is set to be handed the reins this week as the Raiders look to avoid their worst six-game stretch to start a season since 2011.
A loss would leave Canberra with a 1-5 record. Wind the clock back 12 years and they started with one win from their opening nine games, and only registered four victories for the season on their way to a 15th-place finish.
The poor start - compounded by conceding 53 points on home turf against a rampant Penrith Panthers outfit - has sent social media into meltdown as fans search for answers.
Cast an eye over them at any given week and you can find calls for Wighton to move to lock, to fullback or to centre. Some say Jarrod Croker needs a first grade recall to provide the outside backs with an extra 292 games' worth of NRL experience. There are questions over the defence of Harley Smith-Shields and whether Seb Kris is a bona fide fullback.
But there are bright spots. The efforts of Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh provide Canberra fans with a glimmer of hope - and so should this.
The Raiders won just two of their first eight games last season before winning 12 of their next 16 to surge into the top eight. Then they pulled off one of the most stirring wins in club history when they went to Melbourne and stunned the Storm in the finals.
Canberra are notoriously slow starters, but are impossible to write off until the numbers say a finals appearance is literally mission impossible.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.