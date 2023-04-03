The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders NRLW recruits Simaima Taufa, Zahara Temara and Monalisa Soliola building a new Green Machine

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 3 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simaima Taufa is part of the Raiders' NRLW squad. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Simaima Taufa is part of the Raiders' NRLW squad. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Simaima Taufa can laugh about it now. Getting older, she thought, and wondering what she wanted to do about rugby league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.