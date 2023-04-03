ACT Policing is seeking witness and dash cam footage from a single-vehicle crash on Caswell Drive and Gungahlin Drive.
The crash occurred about 3.10pm on Friday, March 31, when a silver Mercedes hatchback hit a light pole northbound on Caswell Drive.
The location of the crash was a few hundred metres south of the turnoff to Aranda, ACT Policing said.
Police are looking to speak to people who saw the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the vehicle or the area near the time of the collision.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. The reference number is 7392177.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
