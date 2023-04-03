The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alexander Matters faces ACT Supreme Court trial, accused of rape at ANU

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
April 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Matters, left, and defence barrister Steven Whybrow SC leave court on Monday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Alexander Matters, left, and defence barrister Steven Whybrow SC leave court on Monday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A former Canberra political staffer is accused of ignoring a fellow university student's repeated requests to "stop" during sex, raping her and committing an indecent act while in a college dorm room.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.