If, in normal times, a Liberal leader had presided over a reverse as complete as Labor's surprise victory in Aston he would be counting the knives sticking out of his back.
So, given the release on Monday of devastating poll numbers showing neither Peter Dutton or the Coalition are even close to being electable, why isn't "Dutton mutton"?
The short answer is that these are far from normal times.
The Liberal Party has not recovered from last year's bruising defeat. It is also handicapped by a serious dearth of front bench talent.
Mr Dutton is protected by the cold reality that whoever replaced him would have fared just as badly in Aston. It is, as Hilaire Belloc put it in his famous verse, a case of "always keep a-hold of nurse, for fear of finding something worse".
The other factor keeping him safe for now is that the Liberal leadership at this stage in the electoral cycle is a poisoned chalice.
The odds of any incumbent, let alone someone who is as on the nose with the voters as Mr Dutton, leading the Coalition to the next election in two year's time are slim. That means 2024 is shaping up as the killing season when deals will be struck and the knives will come out.
Given, as he conceded on the weekend, Mr Dutton's biggest challenge is holding the party together, the Liberals - as Mr Albanese observed - are more concerned with their own affairs than those of the electorate.
That's understandable. They are in the midst of an existential crisis which, if mishandled, could see the Liberals implode into a party of the fringe with a rump of right wing and extremist MPs.
This, as Mr Albanese also observed, is a terrible position for a party to be in. Navel gazing is a sure way to disengage with the electorate.
The retirement of highly competent and respected ministers such as Greg Hunt, and the defeat of obvious leadership contender Josh Frydenberg in 2022, have created a void that only time can fill.
The few remaining moderates are almost refugees within the party. They appear to have no influence over policy or day-to-day decision making.
Bob Menzies' "broad church" with its centrist appeal to "small l" Liberal values is just a memory. So, too, is the commitment to the "battlers" and the understanding the Liberals should not veer too far to the right that allowed John Howard to poach votes from the ALP for years.
Although Mr Dutton and others continue to roll out a string of excuses - such as Victoria being a Labor-leaning state - they need to take stock of the magnitude of Saturday's loss. Aston had been held by the Liberals for more than 30 years. This is the first time in more than a century a government has won an opposition held seat at a byelection.
Mr Dutton and his colleagues would be well advised to go back to their history books in order to relearn that Australian politics, like the game of chess, is all about the control of the centre.
Once a party swings too far to the left or the right it begins to scare the punters who, while often up for change - as they were in 1972, 1983, 1996 and 2007, want that change to be incremental, not wholesale.
The reason for this key difference between Australia and countries such as the US and France is that compulsory voting ensures all eligible adults must have their say.
Saturday night was a clear testimony to the health of Australia's democracy. It also exposed the Liberals as an ailing organisation voters are coming to see as irrelevant and out of touch.
Repeatedly saying "no" and moving ever further to the right is not the answer. It will only hasten the Liberals' decline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.