The Australian Opals will monitor Jade Melbourne's transition into the WNBA before deciding what role she will play in the Asia Cup campaign later this year.
Melbourne is one of several players coach Sandy Brondello is keeping a close eye on in Canberra this week as she searches for new Opals blood and a succession plan for the future.
The Canberra Capitals skipper has signed a three-year deal with the Seattle Storm and will fly to the United States in the coming weeks to start the next step in her basketball journey.
Brondello, the New York Liberty coach, backed Melbourne to thrive in the WNBA after starring for the Capitals this season and being on the cusp of Opals World Cup selection last year.
But how the Storm use her will likely dictate whether Melbourne plays at the Asia Cup, which starts in Sydney at the end of June. If she is getting regular minutes, it's likely Melbourne will stay with the Storm.
"I love Jadeo. She was one of the last cut [before the World Cup] and it was a really hard decision. That's how much I believe in Jade," Brondello said.
"I've seen so much growth ... I think she's improved everything. Her decision making, her pick and roll, her three-point shot. We know she's a great athlete ... I'm excited for what her future is and I'm excited for her to get to the WNBA.
"Seattle's in a transition phase. She just had to go in with confidence and I think her style of play will transition very well to the WNBA."
The Opals have added nine new faces to their training camp squad, with several players either overseas or unavailable because of injuries.
Capitals young gun Shaneice Swain needed just one day to impress Brondello before having to leave early to go to the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland later this week.
"What you say, they're future Opals. They [Swain and Nyadiew Pouch] had no fears and I love that," Brondello said.
Capitals centre Alex Bunton has also been called into the camp, which finishes on Wednesday, as Brondello mulls selection choices for the Asia Cup.
"It's not a new era, but we've finished the World Cup and it's a new phase. It's the time to open it up and look at [players] so we have a succession plan," Brondello said.
"Having them integrated early is critically because then you're not having a stop-start, it's a smooth transition and hopefully that helps sustain success over the years."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
