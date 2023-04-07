But whatever your religious beliefs and ideas about Satan and exorcism,The Pope's Exorcist is utterly made up - it does Amorth a disservice by including the usual blanket disclaimer that all characters and events are fictional. Amorth might not have been right about everything, and he certainly didn't do what this film shows him doing, but he was a real man who had a life that could have made for an interesting film - perhaps a rigorous documentary.

