I jumped once at this film's first morning session at Dendy.
It was before the movie started. A lady had crept in without me noticing and, seeing we were the only two audience members, she called out to note the fact. I was startled and she apologised.
The film itself, despite some slightly creepy elements and a good cast, isn't scary at all. It's a tired, overblown rehash of The Exorcist with lashings of The Da Vinci Code.
Russell Crowe, with an Italian accent that sometimes wanders further east in Europe, plays Father Gabriele Amorth, a Catholic priest who was exorcist for the Diocese of Rome and co-founder of the International Association of Exorcists and a prolific and outspoken author. His life and work were interesting and controversial and he would make a fine subject for a serious film.
Unfortunately, this isn't it.
The real Amorth claimed to have conducted tens of thousands of exorcisms during his career but said that 98 per cent of them had no supernatural basis at all and he referred those concerned to psychiatrists and other doctors. The other 2 per cent? I'm sceptical.
But whatever your religious beliefs and ideas about Satan and exorcism,The Pope's Exorcist is utterly made up - it does Amorth a disservice by including the usual blanket disclaimer that all characters and events are fictional. Amorth might not have been right about everything, and he certainly didn't do what this film shows him doing, but he was a real man who had a life that could have made for an interesting film - perhaps a rigorous documentary.
Crowe plays Amorth as a wisecracking, motorcycle-riding maverick, brought before a church council for performing an exorcism without authorisation. He tells them to talk to his boss, the Pope (Franco Nero), and walks out.
Meanwhile, a widow (Alex Essoe) brings her two teenage kids - a surly teenage daughter (Laurel Marsden) and a son (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney) who hasn't spoken since he saw his father die in a car crash - to Spain. She's inherited an abbey from her husband and intends to stay long enough to have it renovated before selling it and returning to the US.
But, of course, the forces of Hell have other ideas and their main target is the mute boy. He starts talking, all right - threats and curses and obscenities delivered in a deep, mocking voice (Ralph Eneson) - and transforms into a demonic-looking, superstrong, violent nightmare.
But it's not his fault; the Devil - or at least a devil - made him do it.
Amorth is called in and soon realises the seriousness of the case.
Working with local priest Father Zovatto (Daniel Zovatto), he tries to exorcise the demon and digs into the background, which leads to the discovery of a secret the Vatican has hidden that, when revealed, seems like a bit of a whitewash of a major Catholic Church scandal (no, not that one). Even the Pope, who's helping from Rome, is afflicted, which seems excessive and a little silly.
Rather than the slow build-up of The Exorcist, this film can't wait to get into the blood and thunder: strange noises, self-harm, demonic voices, monstrous transformations, objects moving, people being thrown about, levitations - you know the drill.
The special effects are good but become overwhelming. This isn't boring, just tired and shallow.
The Exorcist was intended to have some deeper meaning behind the sensationalism. This film has a little of that - both priests have their own guilty secrets that could provide weaknesses for the Devil to exploit - but not enough to give the film any real gravitas. The final exchange is like something from a buddy cop movie.
Offscreen, the major creatives are Australians. The director, Julius Avery, previously helmed the war horror movie Overlord and the superhero film Samaritan, and the credited writers are Michael Petroni (credits include Queen of the Damned and The Book Thief) and Evan Spiliotopoulos (who co-wrote the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast).
Sadly, it feels as though in the attempt to make the film commercially appealing, any greater sense of purpose got lost.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
