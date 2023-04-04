Supermarket retailer Aldi has listed its Gungahlin Square store for sale in preparation for its relocation later this year.
The property at 120/43 Hibberson Street is expected to fetch more than $7 million.
But fear not, Gungahlin residents, Aldi is moving to a brand-new space nearby.
The supermarket will reopen in Marketplace Gungahlin, as part of the shopping centre's $60 million expansion confirmed in September 2022.
Aldi will join Chemist Warehouse and 17 other new retailers that are poised to open this year.
An Aldi spokesperson confirmed the move will take place later this year.
"Gungahlin locals will be able to continue enjoying our high-quality and unbeatable value undisrupted in the brand-new store, which will feature a number of innovations, offering an enhanced shopping experience for customers," the spokesperson said.
"All our employees at the current Gungahlin store will be offered positions at the new Gungahlin Marketplace store."
Ray White Canberra Commercial is leading the expressions of interest campaign for the Gungahlin Square site.
Selling agent Steven Shang said it was a unique opportunity for an investor, as most retail spaces were owned by institutions such as shopping centres.
"Pretty much there's no strata-titled units to purchase in that sort of size [in Canberra]," he said.
"So there's an opportunity for private investors to buy something in that large size and find a long-term national tenant to service the lease."
The property spans 1326 square metres in the heart of Gungahlin Town Centre and includes nearly 100 underground car parks.
Mr Shang said the store also included a loading area and had a flexible layout to suit a range of tenants, such as a supermarket, electronic or home appliance retailer.
Expressions of interest close on April 27.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
